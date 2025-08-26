This High-Altitude Colorado River Is A Rafting Spot For Both Hardcore Thrill Seekers And Adventurous Families

For a full adrenaline rush, start your rafting trip in Buena Vista, a place just 30 minutes north of Salida that has earned it the moniker of a "mountain beach" town, and head into Browns Canyon National Monument, known for legendary rapids like Pinball and Staircase. This granite gorge gets its name from the brown-colored rock you'll spot along the way, if you can take your eyes off the whitewater. You can book a guided trip with one of the local rafting companies, rent gear, or, of course, bring your own if you're an experienced rafter.

Looking for something a little less intense? The Salida Town Run is a great intro to rafting and runs just about three hours. According to Salida River Adventures, children as young as five can take this on. To push things a bit further, Bighorn Sheep Canyon offers more excitement while still being a solid option for families with kids seven and up. Don't forget to look up — you might spot the majestic bighorn sheep that give this canyon its name.

Whitewater rafting season runs from late April through September, depending on how much snow melts in Leadville — the river's high-altitude starting point. If you're looking for a big rafting party, go in June, when the town of Salida becomes a mecca for whitewater enthusiasts during FIBArk, which stands for First in Boating on the Arkansas. The annual event is held at the Salida Whitewater Park and has been happening for more than 75 years. It is the nation's oldest whitewater festival and organizers say as many as 30,000 people attend!