Tucked In Italy's Pristine Dolomites Is A Beloved Lake With Alpine Charm And No Hiking Necessary To Reach It

Carving a dramatic path across Northern Italy are the towering, craggy ridges of the Dolomites, where mountain cliffs, lush meadows, and unmatched views await. Many visitors spend days backpacking through this beautiful alpine wilderness, staying overnight in mountain lodges and hiking up the winding trails, earning panoramic vistas as a reward. Understandably, not everyone wants to break a sweat to simply enjoy the serenity of this awe-inspiring paradise. That is where Lago di Braies comes in.

Situated in the Italian province of South Tyrol, not far from the Austrian border, this glassy pool is considered one of Italy's most pristine lakes. It's officially known by two names: Lago di Braies in Italian and Pragser Wildsee in German (spoken in nearby Austria). Stretching across the picturesque valleys of the Fanes-Sennes-Braies Nature Park, the lake's emerald waters are fringed by the spiny ridge of Seekofel peak, which is reflected on the lake's surface when the weather is nice. A wooden jetty hovers over the calm water with rowboats tethered to it, enticing travelers to enjoy a scenic paddle against the backdrop of the Dolomites' breathtaking alpine landscape.

Lago di Braies is the traditional starting point of the Alta Via 1, a challenging but scenic hiking trail through World War I history. And while the eager explorers among us can certainly embark on a whirlwind trek through the mountains that surround Lago di Braies, the good news is there's absolutely no hiking involved if you just want to spend the day relaxing on the tranquil lakeshore.