Utah's Riverside College City Is A Cultural Oasis With Scenic Trails, A Thriving Food Scene, And Historic Charm
College towns in Utah have a certain charm to them. For instance, Cedar City in the Southwest is not only known for its festivals but also for its artsy vibes and year-round fun. No two college towns are the same here, though, and Logan in Northeast Utah can attest to that. This city truly has it all — from riverside strolls and lush green spaces to its cool culinary scene and historic sites — there's never a dull moment here. Students and staff of Utah State University have a dynamic lifestyle, given all the activities offered in the city. Whether you're moving here for school or just passing by, a weekend getaway in Logan is anything but slow.
Before it had a reputation as a college town, Logan was renowned for its rich water supply that was indispensable to crop production. With more farmers establishing their presence, the city was on the cusp of expansion. One of the founding settlers, the Thatchers, became one of the biggest family enterprises in Logan — they were involved in various industries such as mining, commerce, railroad construction, and more. As more businesses, town facilities, and educational institutions were initiated, it was only a matter of time until Logan became one of the fastest-growing destinations in the state.
The closest international airport to Logan is in Salt Lake City — from there, it's only an hour-and-a-half drive to the town. The journey from Provo will take you two hours and 15 minutes, while Sandy, considered the ultimate base camp for endless outdoor attractions, is an hour and 45 minutes away. You have plenty of options when it comes to lodging in Logan. Most visitors opt for Comfort Inn and Suites, Hampton Inn and Suites, Holiday Inn Express and Suites, SpringHill Suites Logan, or Best Western Plus Weston Inn.
Engage in cultural activities and walk the trails in Logan
Cache Valley Center for the Arts is a wonderful place to immerse yourself in music, theater, and comedy gigs. Besides catching performances, you can attend some of their art classes, such as pottery, photography, valley dance, and more. Interested in modern and contemporary artworks? Make your way to the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, located on the Utah State University campus. Exhibitions range from Intermountain Intertribal Indian School murals, addiction and mental health-themed storytelling, surrealism and abstraction, Western landscape photography, and so on. The USU Geology Museum makes for a fun stop, too — say hi to "Percy" the Utahraptor (a sculpture in the museum), observe coprolite and trilobite fossils, and learn about the local geology.
Logan has some underrated hiking spots you can't miss, with the Wind Caves being in the first place. This unique area is famous for its tri-arched cavern within a limestone cliff, which you can easily hike to on a 3.7-mile out-and-back trail. Although steep in certain sections, the path rewards you with its exceptional rock formations and incredible vistas of Logan Canyon. Providence Canyon is another popular outdoor space to get your steps in. A 6-mile route starts at the namesake trailhead, exposing you to diverse terrains. You'll witness barren expanses and jagged outcroppings — make sure to bring a camera along to capture the views.
Second Dam is more verdant when it comes to scenery. This family-friendly park offers brook trout fishing, hiking, picnicking, and perfect stargazing opportunities. It's also a nice area to watch the ducklings swimming in the water and geese grazing on the grass, or simply to soak in the tranquility. For remarkable panoramas of the city, tackle the trail to Logan Peak. Aim to arrive at the top during sunset for the best possible views.
Check out the food scene and historic landmarks
You have all sorts of cuisines to relish in Logan. Ginza Japanese Shabu Shabu is the go-to for hot pot, sushi, and barbecue. Order the seaweed salad, yellowtail with jalapeño, maguro nigiri, and ebi sashimi. Try some of their sweet potato, spicy snow crab, and signature caterpillar rolls. No feast is complete without mochi ice cream at the end. Those craving Mexican food can head to Korn Tacos by Ernesto. The carne asada plate and torta Milanesa are must-haves, and the smothered green burritos are to die for.
Le Nonne has all your favorite Italian dishes, whether you prefer spinach ravioli, gnocchi drenched in gorgonzola cream sauce, or rigatoni all'amatriciana. For dessert, order a classic tiramisu, crème brûlée, or an Italian lemon cake. If you feel like indulging in French fare, The Crêpery has you covered. This spot features sweet and savory crepes, and both are worth trying. The G'Morning Sunshine is a great choice for breakfast — it comes with eggs, cheddar cheese, and a meat of your choice. Pepe Le Pesto takes it up a notch with chicken, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella cheese. Then, get the Inigo Montoya if you enjoy caramel with bananas, Seventh Habit for velvety Bavarian cream paired with chocolate sauce, and Pin-Up for a crepe-cheesecake fusion.
Don't leave the city before stopping by some of the landmarks. Some notable points of interest include the bustling Logan Center Street Historic District and the Cache County Historic Courthouse. The Logan Utah Temple is an icon of the city with its imposing exterior, next to which you'll find the obsolete temple barn. If you like these kinds of sites, you'll definitely love Spring City, home to some of Utah's best-preserved buildings with stunning architecture.