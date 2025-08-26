Utah's Riverside College City Is A Cultural Oasis With Scenic Trails, A Thriving Food Scene, And Historic Charm

College towns in Utah have a certain charm to them. For instance, Cedar City in the Southwest is not only known for its festivals but also for its artsy vibes and year-round fun. No two college towns are the same here, though, and Logan in Northeast Utah can attest to that. This city truly has it all — from riverside strolls and lush green spaces to its cool culinary scene and historic sites — there's never a dull moment here. Students and staff of Utah State University have a dynamic lifestyle, given all the activities offered in the city. Whether you're moving here for school or just passing by, a weekend getaway in Logan is anything but slow.

Before it had a reputation as a college town, Logan was renowned for its rich water supply that was indispensable to crop production. With more farmers establishing their presence, the city was on the cusp of expansion. One of the founding settlers, the Thatchers, became one of the biggest family enterprises in Logan — they were involved in various industries such as mining, commerce, railroad construction, and more. As more businesses, town facilities, and educational institutions were initiated, it was only a matter of time until Logan became one of the fastest-growing destinations in the state.

The closest international airport to Logan is in Salt Lake City — from there, it's only an hour-and-a-half drive to the town. The journey from Provo will take you two hours and 15 minutes, while Sandy, considered the ultimate base camp for endless outdoor attractions, is an hour and 45 minutes away. You have plenty of options when it comes to lodging in Logan. Most visitors opt for Comfort Inn and Suites, Hampton Inn and Suites, Holiday Inn Express and Suites, SpringHill Suites Logan, or Best Western Plus Weston Inn.