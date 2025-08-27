Which Is More Affordable: Smaller Or Larger Airports? Here's What The Data Says

For travelers who prefer an optimal passenger experience and affordable flights, it's best to travel through smaller airports near major metropolitan areas. While you might have to travel a little farther to reach these gems, the reduced crowds and more affordable prices are worth it. For example, FinanceBuzz puts San Francisco International Airport in second place as the most expensive airport. Instead, Bay Area travelers can drive 30 minutes across the Bay Bridge to Oakland International Airport, one of the least expensive airports, possibly saving over $100 on domestic flights.

However, smaller airports that are more isolated can be more expensive. Take, for instance, the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport in New York, one of the best small airports in America. It's so tiny that you won't ever have to worry about bottlenecking lines at airport security, but prices might be more expensive here than at the larger Buffalo Niagara International Airport, an hour's drive away.

Some destinations only have one airport, so reducing ticket costs may not be possible without a road trip from a larger hub. Since smaller airports have fewer airlines, there's less competition to help regulate prices. While there is no hard rule that smaller airports are always more affordable, consider these details when booking your next flight.