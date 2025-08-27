Washington's 'Gateway To The Columbia River Gorge' Is An Idyllic Town Of Walkable Streets Lined With Trees And Art
There's a reason people call the Pacific Northwest a wonderland. Embraced by majestic mountains, mighty rivers, and lush forests, the beloved region is brimming with scenic beauty and outdoor adventures. Tucked between the borders of Oregon and Washington, one of the Pacific Northwest's most sparkling gems is the Columbia River Gorge. Jutting through the Cascade Mountain Range, the illustrious Columbia River Gorge is dotted with artsy cities and endless outdoor recreation.
On the Oregon side, Troutdale boasts quaint shops, brews, and eateries. Meanwhile, dubbed Washington's "Gateway to the Columbia River Gorge" by Scenic Washington, is the charming city of Camas. Home to a historic downtown district with tree-lined streets, cute boutiques, bite-worthy eateries, and a vibrant art scene, Camas makes for an idyllic retreat from its nearby urban neighbor, Portland. Situated at the entrance to the Columbia River Gorge, Camas also makes the perfect home base for outdoor recreation in the natural wonderland of the Pacific Northwest.
Exploring historic downtown Camas
Located just 13 miles east of Portland International Airport (PDX), one of the most architecturally beautiful airports in America, Camas is easy to reach if you're flying to the area. Once there, head to downtown Camas for an idyllic stroll down picturesque streets dotted with early-20th-century buildings and public art displays. Dating back to 1883, the storied mill town is rich with a history that is best explored by embarking on the Downtown Camas Historic Walking Tour. On the self-guided stroll, you'll encounter a number of historic buildings situated along 4th Avenue, including the 1924 Farrell Building (which now houses an antique shop) and the spectacular Liberty Theatre. Built in 1927, the historic theater currently plays first-run movies, as well as stage-to-screen showings of dance and opera productions.
While you're exploring the area, be on the hunt for the bronze bird statues on the Hidden Bronze Bird Art Tour, and see if you can find all 14 of them scattered throughout downtown. You'll also find a collection of vibrant murals by local artists coloring the sides of Camas' buildings — these depict everything from lilies (the town's namesake flower) to historic structures.
After admiring the art and architecture in downtown Camas, spend some time browsing at the local boutiques and galleries. Then, grab a bite at one of its delicious eateries. Natalia's Café is a retro wonderland serving American comfort food classics, decked out in 1950s diner decor and black-and-white checkered floors. Meanwhile, Birch Street Lounge invites you to drink classic cocktails and enjoy live music on Fridays and Saturdays in a vintage building that dates back to 1928.
Discover Camas' scenic trails and the Columbia River Gorge
If you're an outdoor enthusiast, Camas is the place to be. For a scenic lakeside hike in the heart of town, walk the Lacamas Park Trails. Composed of 1-mile, 3-mile, and 5-mile loop trails, the paved paths circle Round Lake, meandering past Camas' lily fields, beautiful waterfalls, and babbling creeks. For a leisurely one-mile hike through fir tree forests and open-space meadows, take the Grass Valley Trail beginning in Grass Valley Park.
Of course, you'll want to explore the spectacular Columbia River Gorge while you're in the area. One option is to venture over to the Oregon side to drive the Historic Columbia River Highway, the United States' oldest scenic route with stunning river views. You'll find magnificent gems like Silver State Falls Park, which is Oregon's largest state park, known for its majestic waterfalls.
If you'd prefer to stay on the Washington side of The Gorge, take the Lewis and Clark Highway (WA State Highway 14) to the Columbia River Gorge Natural Scenic Area. Offering a quieter retreat from the bustling Oregon crowds, the stunning area is dotted with hikeable waterfalls trails at Hardy Falls and Rodney Falls, and sip-worthy Columbia River wineries like Columbia Gorge Vintners (located just 15 minutes east of downtown Camas).