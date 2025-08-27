Washington's 'Gateway To The Columbia River Gorge' Is An Idyllic Town Of Walkable Streets Lined With Trees And Art

Located just 13 miles east of Portland International Airport (PDX), one of the most architecturally beautiful airports in America, Camas is easy to reach if you're flying to the area. Once there, head to downtown Camas for an idyllic stroll down picturesque streets dotted with early-20th-century buildings and public art displays. Dating back to 1883, the storied mill town is rich with a history that is best explored by embarking on the Downtown Camas Historic Walking Tour. On the self-guided stroll, you'll encounter a number of historic buildings situated along 4th Avenue, including the 1924 Farrell Building (which now houses an antique shop) and the spectacular Liberty Theatre. Built in 1927, the historic theater currently plays first-run movies, as well as stage-to-screen showings of dance and opera productions.

While you're exploring the area, be on the hunt for the bronze bird statues on the Hidden Bronze Bird Art Tour, and see if you can find all 14 of them scattered throughout downtown. You'll also find a collection of vibrant murals by local artists coloring the sides of Camas' buildings — these depict everything from lilies (the town's namesake flower) to historic structures.

After admiring the art and architecture in downtown Camas, spend some time browsing at the local boutiques and galleries. Then, grab a bite at one of its delicious eateries. Natalia's Café is a retro wonderland serving American comfort food classics, decked out in 1950s diner decor and black-and-white checkered floors. Meanwhile, Birch Street Lounge invites you to drink classic cocktails and enjoy live music on Fridays and Saturdays in a vintage building that dates back to 1928.