Just Beyond San Francisco Is One Of California's Most Underrated Towns With Exceptional Eats And Specialty Shops
California's East Bay is dotted with cool destinations that are otherwise overshadowed by the popularity of San Francisco. Think places like Berkeley, one of the healthiest cities on the West Coast, or the eclectic city of Oakland, the de facto foodie capital of America. Speaking of food, those looking for a decent meal can find more eateries to satisfy their cravings in Danville. This East Bay town may not be as iconic as S.F., but it makes for awesome retail therapy and a gastronomic feast. When you're not relying too much on your credit card, you can visit the fascinating museums, public green spaces, and nearby state parks.
Originally inhabited by the Bay Miwok Indians, Danville was among the California Gold Rush locations, drawing in people who sought to strike it rich. Some settlers used their mining earnings to buy land, which eventually resulted in a community. With the rush dying down, locals focused on the agriculture and livestock industry. Barley, wheat, onions, walnuts, and almonds were common crops, along with fruits like apples, pears, and plums — raising cattle and sheep was practiced, too. Danville's humble, small-town spirit prevails and is now considered the "Heart of the San Ramon Valley."
Most Bay Area cities are in close proximity to Danville. San Francisco is just 30 minutes away — you can even get there using public transportation (albeit with several changes). The drive from Oakland takes 25 minutes, while the state capital, Sacramento, is an hour and a half away. It's also the same distance from Modesto, a scenic city in the Central Valley with unique museums and an unsung wine scene. Regarding accommodations, you can stay at Best Western Danville Sycamore Inn, or explore more hotel options in the nearby city of San Ramon.
The best restaurants in Danville, CA
Let food be thy medicine in Danville, and let Diablo Taqueria provide the remedy. From classic orders like nachos, quesadillas, burritos, and taquitos to mouthwatering meals like shrimp fajitas and chicken mole, nobody is leaving this place with an empty stomach. The salsa verde carnitas are extra yummy, and the enchiladas always hit the spot. For a romantic, candle-lit dinner, book a table at Virtue + Vice. Start with appetizers like Burmese tea leaf salad, chicken tikka quesadilla, and birria empanadas before moving on to lobster mac and cheese, vodka pasta, and sesame-crusted king salmon.
Asian fusion cuisine enthusiasts can head to Bridges Restaurant and Bar. Get the grilled prawn sesame noodle salad, seared rare tombo and salmon poke with crispy potato chips, and pork tenderloin bahn mi. The truffled wild mushroom risotto is worth trying, too. When it's time for dessert, the warm apple crostata has a soul-satisfying sweetness, whereas the lemon cheesecake is not too heavy — just right. Norm's Place features American fare such as smash burgers, Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, rodeo salad, and deviled eggs. Make sure to have its blackjack chicken club sandwich, clam chowder, and S.F. patty melt.
Want a little taste of Italy? Make your way to Locanda Ravello for delicious pastas and pizzas. Order the artichoke beignets and parmigiana di melanzane, then move on to pizzas like cacio e pepe, tartufata, diavola, or salsiccia e funghi. Top choices for pasta include ravioli di aragosta, spaghetti alle vongole, strozzapreti, and lasagna. Esin Restaurant and Bar boasts an extensive menu, with dishes like filo-wrapped Mary's chicken breast, slow-cooked natural pot roast, and fresh spinach pappardelle pasta. Other must-haves at this restaurant are Brandt Beef prime New York steak, caramelized onion soup, and lamb "kofte" skewers.
Activate your shopping mode in Danville
You already know to leave room for new purchases in your suitcase, because you're going to hit a bunch of stores here. Flaunt Boutique offers a broad selection for those who want to upgrade their closet. Browse its racks for crochet tank tops, relaxed button-ups, cashmere sweaters, and blouses with fun prints. It also has a wide variety of denim jeans, whether you prefer high-rise, mid-waist, cropped, straight, or bootcut. Just steps away is Cottage Jewel, where you'll come across antique jewelry, hats, home decor, furniture, and other unusual items. Keep your eyes peeled for retro finds like Art Deco accessories, 1950s rhinestone sets, and cloak pins.
Moda Mi is an excellent spot for ruffle skirts, statement tops, and vacation essentials. The eclectic store has all sorts of clothing items that burst with color, which just might be missing from your wardrobe. Bliss Danville, on the other hand, has novelty shirts, boho dresses, and other pieces. For souvenir shopping, peruse South Austin Lane's collections. It has a bit of everything, including coasters, games, cutting boards, bags, personalized pillows, and serving trays.
If you like to style on a budget, check out the local thrift stores for nifty discoveries. A Dress Change is a great consignment shop where you can buy preloved dresses, shirts, pants, shoes, and accessories. Couture Closet has designer pieces such as the Louis Vuitton bucket purse, Prada ballet flats, vintage Ralph Lauren sweaters, and so on. Swing by The Thrift Station, too, so that your purchase helps fund vital mental health services — meanwhile, whatever you buy from Hospice Thrift Shoppes contributes to hospice care. If you still want to shop 'til you drop, you'll have to drive to Hayes Valley, one of San Francisco's best shopping neighborhoods.