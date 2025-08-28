Just Beyond San Francisco Is One Of California's Most Underrated Towns With Exceptional Eats And Specialty Shops

California's East Bay is dotted with cool destinations that are otherwise overshadowed by the popularity of San Francisco. Think places like Berkeley, one of the healthiest cities on the West Coast, or the eclectic city of Oakland, the de facto foodie capital of America. Speaking of food, those looking for a decent meal can find more eateries to satisfy their cravings in Danville. This East Bay town may not be as iconic as S.F., but it makes for awesome retail therapy and a gastronomic feast. When you're not relying too much on your credit card, you can visit the fascinating museums, public green spaces, and nearby state parks.

Originally inhabited by the Bay Miwok Indians, Danville was among the California Gold Rush locations, drawing in people who sought to strike it rich. Some settlers used their mining earnings to buy land, which eventually resulted in a community. With the rush dying down, locals focused on the agriculture and livestock industry. Barley, wheat, onions, walnuts, and almonds were common crops, along with fruits like apples, pears, and plums — raising cattle and sheep was practiced, too. Danville's humble, small-town spirit prevails and is now considered the "Heart of the San Ramon Valley."

Most Bay Area cities are in close proximity to Danville. San Francisco is just 30 minutes away — you can even get there using public transportation (albeit with several changes). The drive from Oakland takes 25 minutes, while the state capital, Sacramento, is an hour and a half away. It's also the same distance from Modesto, a scenic city in the Central Valley with unique museums and an unsung wine scene. Regarding accommodations, you can stay at Best Western Danville Sycamore Inn, or explore more hotel options in the nearby city of San Ramon.