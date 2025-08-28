Car-Free Trails Transformed This Suburban Chicago County Into A Hike And Bike Haven With Lakes And Breweries

Just north of downtown Chicago, Illinois, is a treasure trove of outdoor recreation and getaways in nature. Whether you're looking to check off water adventures along Lake Michigan or you want to stretch your legs on land, Lake County offers miles of car-free trails that are perfect for hiking and biking alongside miles of sandy beaches. Not only that, you'll also get to explore the many communities that are a part of the county, breweries, and even more lakes.

Lake County encompasses 700,000 residents, 170 lakes and rivers, and has over 154 miles of trails to discover. It's an outdoor wonderland that includes highlights like Illinois Beach State Park, the Chain O'Lakes State Park, and Zion, a Lake Michigan city with dunes and fun festivals. Visitors will discover dunes, wetlands, and diverse flora and fauna along the trails in these state parks.

Walking along these trails also means you'll get the chance to explore the many cities and communities in the county, whether on foot or two wheels. Combining your trip in nature with the Lake County Libation Trail might just be the perfect way to unwind at the end of a long day. The Libation Trail offers over 20 craft breweries, distilleries, and wineries that shine a light on some iconic drinkeries that have been here for years.