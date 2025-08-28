Car-Free Trails Transformed This Suburban Chicago County Into A Hike And Bike Haven With Lakes And Breweries
Just north of downtown Chicago, Illinois, is a treasure trove of outdoor recreation and getaways in nature. Whether you're looking to check off water adventures along Lake Michigan or you want to stretch your legs on land, Lake County offers miles of car-free trails that are perfect for hiking and biking alongside miles of sandy beaches. Not only that, you'll also get to explore the many communities that are a part of the county, breweries, and even more lakes.
Lake County encompasses 700,000 residents, 170 lakes and rivers, and has over 154 miles of trails to discover. It's an outdoor wonderland that includes highlights like Illinois Beach State Park, the Chain O'Lakes State Park, and Zion, a Lake Michigan city with dunes and fun festivals. Visitors will discover dunes, wetlands, and diverse flora and fauna along the trails in these state parks.
Walking along these trails also means you'll get the chance to explore the many cities and communities in the county, whether on foot or two wheels. Combining your trip in nature with the Lake County Libation Trail might just be the perfect way to unwind at the end of a long day. The Libation Trail offers over 20 craft breweries, distilleries, and wineries that shine a light on some iconic drinkeries that have been here for years.
Explore Lake County's trail system
With 150 miles of trails to cover, you might be wondering where to start. There are a couple of must-do treks, depending on whether you're hiking or biking. Either way, a trip to Lake County's Forest Preserve and Natural Areas is a great place to start. The seasonal Hike Lake County program is a good option if you're looking for an itinerary to follow. For example, their annual fall event spans from mid-August to the end of November. Complete seven out of the 12 designated trails and you'll earn a commemorative medallion. Most of the trails are also dog-friendly. Make sure to register your furry friends as they can earn a commemorative dog tag, too!
Another iconic trail to try is the Des Plaines River Trail and Greenway, a multi-use trail for biking, canoeing, hiking, and horseback riding. Spanning 31.4 miles, the trail passes through 12 forest preserves, starting at Wadsworth and ending in the Cook County Forest Preserve. For something more laid-back, the Half Day Forest Preserve has a 1-mile trail for biking and hiking, picnic shelters, and a fishing spot.
For most of the trails, dogs need to be on a leash. However, there are five off-leash dog areas, including Duck Farm in Lake Villa, Independence Grove in Libertyville, Lakewood in Wauconda, Prairie Wolf in Lake Forest, and Waukegan Savanna in Waukegan. If you do plan on bringing your dog, you'll need to get either an annual or daily permit that shows up-to-date vaccines, pay the permit fee, and follow the rules of the dog park while there.
More things to do in Lake County
If a trip to Lake Michigan isn't enough, check out some of the 170 lakes and rivers in Lake County. Chain O'Lakes State Park is a great addition to your itinerary, as you can access three natural lakes, the Fox River, and a larger 44-acre lake. The park offers a wide variety of outdoor activities from hiking and biking to fishing, boat and kayak rentals, and even ice fishing in winter.
Cap off your Lake County adventures with a drink in one of the many breweries, wineries, or distilleries along the Lake County Libation Trail. There are 28 stops along the way, including historic places like Mickey Finn's Brewery in Libertyville, the first brewery in the county. Other places to check out include Tighthead Brewing Company in Mundelein and Half Day Brewing in Lincolnshire. Though not on the trail, it's also worth dropping by The Village Tavern in Long Grove. It's been an institution since 1847 and is the oldest tavern in continuous operation in Illinois.
If you're eager to head further north, stop in Milwaukee, America's most affordable lake destination, which also offers endless breweries to explore through your taste buds. Keep in mind that if you're starting your trip to Lake County from Chicago, three train lines pass through that originate downtown. Chicago's airports are another good option if you're flying in from farther away, including America's most "well-connected" airport, Chicago O'Hare.