Massachusetts' Fishing Village On Martha's Vineyard Features Fresh Seafood, Famous Sunsets, And Serene Dock Charm
Some of the most popular points of interest on Martha's Vineyard are well-known to travelers. There's Edgartown, historically an important whaling port, now a classic town with a blend of upscale shops, beaches, and nightlife. Then there's Aquinnah, home of the iconic Gay Head Lighthouse, and Oak Bluffs, a beach town full of colorful cottages that's famous for its Flying Horses Carousel, the oldest of its kind in the U.S. But some of the most charming destinations on the island are relatively off the tourist radar, like Menemsha, a fishing village that's locally renowned for its fresh seafood and dramatic sunsets.
Located on the western end of Martha's Vineyard, the village is technically part of the larger town of Chilmark. But Menemsha has a distinct personality of its own, due in part to its quaint working harbor and a lively local fishing community supported by the Martha's Vineyard Fishermen's Preservation Trust. Fishing boats go out early in the day to catch lobster, clams, striped and black sea bass, and fluke, and later, the sun goes down over the town, its traditional wooden docks and colorful bungalows reflected in the water.
A seafood feast in Menemsha
One seafood specialty that's especially worth seeking out in Menemsha is freshly caught lobster. The village is known for it: local lobstermen still use old-fashioned wooden traps, and some decorate their buoys with hand-painted patterns tied to their families' history. You may spot lobster boats returning to the harbor and delivering their catch directly to local seafood markets and restaurants.
Menemsha Fish Market (open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except Wednesday, when it closes at 6 p.m.) and Larsen's Fish Market (open daily 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.) are two popular spots to sample the local delicacy. The former offers excellent clam chowder, lobster bisque, and lobster quesadillas, as well as prepared lobster dinners (from $35) featuring a whole cooked lobster with homemade sides. Larsen's also has cooked lobsters available for pre-order, plus a raw bar and specials like stuffed scallops.
Both have casual outdoor tables where you can enjoy your food, though takeout is also a great choice at peak times when both markets get busy. If you love Menemsha's seafood scene, check out this under-the-radar island with excellent seafood and no crowds, located halfway between the mainland and Martha's Vineyard.
Best place to watch sunset on Martha's Vineyard
The best place to see the sunset in Menemsha — and, according to some, on all of Martha's Vineyard — is on the main beach. Menemsha Public Beach is especially popular in summertime, when small crowds come from all over the island to picnic on the sand and watch the colorful evening display as the sun lowers beneath the horizon. Parking can be a challenge, though it's possible to leave your car near the Chilmark Community Center and catch a shuttle bus to the beach.
Lodgings in Menemsha include the Beach Plum Inn & Restaurant, located on a hill overlooking the harbor, and Menemsha Inn & Cottages, in a wooded setting a short stroll from the beach. Together, the two sister properties offer an assortment of inn rooms, cottages, and rental homes in the area. Menemsha is around three hours by car and ferry from Boston and its international airport, or around five hours by public transportation, including a combination of bus and ferry.