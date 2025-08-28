Massachusetts' Fishing Village On Martha's Vineyard Features Fresh Seafood, Famous Sunsets, And Serene Dock Charm

Some of the most popular points of interest on Martha's Vineyard are well-known to travelers. There's Edgartown, historically an important whaling port, now a classic town with a blend of upscale shops, beaches, and nightlife. Then there's Aquinnah, home of the iconic Gay Head Lighthouse, and Oak Bluffs, a beach town full of colorful cottages that's famous for its Flying Horses Carousel, the oldest of its kind in the U.S. But some of the most charming destinations on the island are relatively off the tourist radar, like Menemsha, a fishing village that's locally renowned for its fresh seafood and dramatic sunsets.

Located on the western end of Martha's Vineyard, the village is technically part of the larger town of Chilmark. But Menemsha has a distinct personality of its own, due in part to its quaint working harbor and a lively local fishing community supported by the Martha's Vineyard Fishermen's Preservation Trust. Fishing boats go out early in the day to catch lobster, clams, striped and black sea bass, and fluke, and later, the sun goes down over the town, its traditional wooden docks and colorful bungalows reflected in the water.