This Tennessee Lake Near Great Smoky Mountains National Park Is Surrounded By Appalachian Mountain Views

East Tennessee is home to some of the most stunning vistas in the country, and one place you can get amazing views of the Smoky Mountains is Chilhowee Lake. Located atop Chilhowee Mountain and nestled between the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Cherokee National Forest, this shallow reservoir seems more like a river. It twists and turns for 10 miles, upstream to Calderwood Dam and downstream to the Tellico River. The approximately 1,743-acre lake is home to numerous waterfalls, including Chilhowee Cascades, Bolden Knight, and Miry Branch.

Despite how close it is to both Knoxville (40 miles away) and Gatlinburg (49 miles away), the lake is still pretty remote. Not only is it off the beaten path, but the lake and its surrounding shores remain pristine and are the perfect place to enjoy some peace and quiet, especially considering how crowded the Smokies can get during peak tourist season. It might be at the top of a mountain, but it's easy to access — the picturesque U.S. Highway 129, better known as the "Tail of the Dragon," runs parallel to the lake; visitors who fly into Knoxville's McGhee Tyson Airport or drive in from Gatlinburg can reach the lake via this iconic patch of road.