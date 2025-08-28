This Tennessee Lake Near Great Smoky Mountains National Park Is Surrounded By Appalachian Mountain Views
East Tennessee is home to some of the most stunning vistas in the country, and one place you can get amazing views of the Smoky Mountains is Chilhowee Lake. Located atop Chilhowee Mountain and nestled between the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Cherokee National Forest, this shallow reservoir seems more like a river. It twists and turns for 10 miles, upstream to Calderwood Dam and downstream to the Tellico River. The approximately 1,743-acre lake is home to numerous waterfalls, including Chilhowee Cascades, Bolden Knight, and Miry Branch.
Despite how close it is to both Knoxville (40 miles away) and Gatlinburg (49 miles away), the lake is still pretty remote. Not only is it off the beaten path, but the lake and its surrounding shores remain pristine and are the perfect place to enjoy some peace and quiet, especially considering how crowded the Smokies can get during peak tourist season. It might be at the top of a mountain, but it's easy to access — the picturesque U.S. Highway 129, better known as the "Tail of the Dragon," runs parallel to the lake; visitors who fly into Knoxville's McGhee Tyson Airport or drive in from Gatlinburg can reach the lake via this iconic patch of road.
Enjoy Chilhowee Lake's cool water
Exploring the water by kayak or canoe is the perfect way to take in the natural beauty of the area and look for hidden coves. If you don't have a boat, equipment is available for rent at the nearby town of Vonore. More kayaking opportunities can be found on the other side of Knoxville at the winding Watts Bar Lake. Chilhowee Lake also has swimming areas with sandy beaches, perfect for cooling off after a day in the summer heat. Boating is a great way to enjoy the lake; numerous boat ramps are located along Highway 129 on the northern shore of the lake, making it easy to get out on the water.
Anglers love fishing on Chilhowee Lake — it is filled with bass (largemouth, smallmouth, and rock), walleye, and crappie. The lake is also stocked with trout each year, which thrive in Chilhowee's cold waters alongside yellow perch. In 2007, one angler set a record when they caught a black redhorse weighing in at 3 pounds, 10 ounces. If you're fishing for trout, they tend to hang out at the bottom of the lake. Minnows and worms are useful for catching smaller fish, but try specialized lures for trout and bass.
Scenic drives and camping around the lake
There are hiking opportunities along the Foothills Parkway and the Tail of the Dragon, which are both stellar scenic drives as well. Whether on foot or on wheels, boundless outdoor activities are waiting for you at Chilhowee Lake. While there aren't many hiking trails around the lake itself, Tennessee has many state parks with amazing hiking trails, so your adventure doesn't have to end at Chilhowee Lake.
The Chilhowee Campground is typically open from early April through October, but the day-use area is always open. The campground has more than 70 RV or tent-only sites, offers electrical hook-ups, and has numerous bathhouses for guests convenience. Looking for a campsite a bit more private and secluded? Abrams Creek Campground is just the place to relax and unwind, and it has running water and flush toilets. Maryville has cabins close to a stream that you can rent via Airbnb, and Knoxville and the Gatlinburg area have a selection of motels, hotels, and short-term rentals at multiple price points.