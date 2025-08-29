Sandwiched Between Venice And Trieste Is Italy's Lagoon Town With A Seafood Market That Hasn't Changed In Centuries

Tucked alongside the dreamy blue hues of the Adriatic, between Venice and Trieste, Italy's coffee capital and a top destination for 2025, is the charming Caorle. Once a fishing village shaped by the lapping waters of the Caorle lagoon and the Livenza river, today it retains a distinct maritime character with a bustling fish market and a harbor animated by fishing boats. Indeed, the town is somewhat similar to nearby Chioggia, functioning, for the most part, as a beach destination and a fishing port. And just like Chioggia, it boasts an attractive old town. There, you'll find colorful houses lining narrow streets, alongside historic churches and the wonderful, if slightly tipsy, cylindrical Campanile del Duomo di Caorle (the Bell Tower of Caorle Cathedral) towering above much of the town.

Most days, you'll see fishermen hauling boxes of fresh catch from their boats, which are sold via a traditional whispered auction, where commercial buyers whisper their bids to the auctioneer. But if you're hoping to fry a fish or two, then head to Caorle's Municipal Fishing Market, on Riva delle Caorline, which is open to consumers, early from Tuesday to Saturday (8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.). The produce is typical of the Veneto, with things like squid, clams, sardines, and cuttlefish for sale.

As you might expect, seafood restaurants are omnipresent in Caorle. And while the city centre has plenty to choose from, we suggest taking a quick jaunt just outside of the old town to Ristorante Duilio on Strada Nuova for sublimely cooked seafood and Venetian classics like Fegato Veneziana.