Tennessee's Secret Creative Haven Is A City Just Outside Of Chattanooga With An Idyllic Lake And Local Culture
Nature lovers with a creative streak probably have Chattanooga on their radar — this beloved scenic Tennessee city has a flourishing arts scene. What you may not know, though, is that just 20 minutes north of the city sits Soddy-Daisy, a secret suburban oasis where city meets nature. With hidden spots to cliff jump, an idyllic lake for swimming and fishing, and a growing arts scene, Soddy-Daisy is full of outdoor recreation combined with accessible suburban amenities. Perfect for your next girls' trip, romantic getaway, or family adventure, Soddy-Daisy is 25 minutes or less from the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport by car, creating an easy commute from the city hub. With the slogan "nestled in nature, rooted in community," this quiet area is bursting with outdoor recreation options for both thrill seekers and those who just want a natural, peaceful escape.
Overnight accommodations include nearby sites for tent camping, like the North Chickamauga Creek Gorge State Park, perfect for backpackers to hike in and set up camp amongst flowing water and rock features. Nightly rates for these sites depend on seasonality and availability but can start as low as $10 a night at the time of writing. Soddy-Daisy also has hotel options, ranging from the luxury getaway Riverside Bed and Breakfast on Clift Eldridge Road to the budget-friendly option Home Town Inn Soddy-Daisy, where rooms start around $80 a night. With a rural feel, and tranquil views, your Soddy-Daisy trip is bound to feel like a peaceful retreat, with convenient retail access for anything you may need.
Explore Soddy-Daisy's local creative scene
A stone's throw from artsy downtown Chattanooga, Soddy-Daisy blends creativity with outdoor recreation, located within proximity to many museums and local shopping opportunities. Any families or people with young children should check out the must-see nearby Creative Discovery Museum in northern Chattanooga, open every day of the week from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, for innovative art displays, a rooftop exhibit, and other hands-on experiences.
Soddy-Daisy has its own museum as well, housed inside the historic Soddy Banking Company building. The Soddy, Daisy & Montlake Historical Association includes exhibits telling the story of the community's history and growth. It's open on Fridays and Saturdays from April through December, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Children under the age of 8 enter free, while tickets cost $3 for children aged 8 to 17 and $5 for adults 18 years and older at the time of writing.
Soddy-Daisy boasts many local shops, like the Soddy Daisy Thrift Store for eclectic vintage finds. Turn your day trip into a thrifting adventure by browsing the Northside Neighborhood House Soddy-Daisy Thrift Store next. In addition to supporting local secondhand stores, you can become a part of Soddy-Daisy's cultural movement to add more public art to the community by viewing a colorful public arts mural on the wall of Wimpies Country Restaurant along Dayton Pike. The mural, unveiled in 2022, was painted by local artist Mary Tomas and is the first of its kind in the community as a part of the Keep Soddy-Daisy Beautiful initiative.
Enjoy scenic Chickamauga Lake and its surrounding nature
Soddy-Daisy boasts access to multiple state parks to explore, ranging from wetlands to newer parks, including the swim holes of North Chickamauga Creek Gorge State Park. Due to the mild Tennessee weather all year, the parks can be visited during any season but are more likely to be hot and humid during the summer months. If you love recreational fishing in Tennessee, you can cast your line at nearby Chickamauga Lake, a snaking body of water with 810 miles of shoreline where you can cast for a variety of game fish like bass, bluegill, catfish, and sunfish. Be sure to have a proper Tennessee fishing license — the general package should suffice — and brush up on regulations pertaining to how many fish you can catch and keep per day.
Next, visit the Big Soddy Creek Gulf, a vast, 285-acre natural landscape with hiking, scenic mountain views, and water recreation opportunities, including perfect spots to swim on a warm day. Big Soddy Creek Gulf is open from sunrise to sunset and is free to explore. The 0.2-mile Board Camp Creek Trail provides creek access for splashing around and eventually connects to the Cumberland Trail to the north, a challenging 11.4-mile hike. Hikers can trek other easy to moderately challenging paths — including the 1.2-mile Jim Adams' Trail and the rocky 0.5-mile Miner's Trail — but must keep all dogs on a leash. Remember to bring plenty of snacks and water, as public water sources are not available throughout the park trails. Whether you're looking to explore a friendly community off the beaten path with urban amenities, or want to completely immerse yourself in a natural landscape with local lake access, Soddy-Daisy is an ideal destination.