Tennessee's Secret Creative Haven Is A City Just Outside Of Chattanooga With An Idyllic Lake And Local Culture

Nature lovers with a creative streak probably have Chattanooga on their radar — this beloved scenic Tennessee city has a flourishing arts scene. What you may not know, though, is that just 20 minutes north of the city sits Soddy-Daisy, a secret suburban oasis where city meets nature. With hidden spots to cliff jump, an idyllic lake for swimming and fishing, and a growing arts scene, Soddy-Daisy is full of outdoor recreation combined with accessible suburban amenities. Perfect for your next girls' trip, romantic getaway, or family adventure, Soddy-Daisy is 25 minutes or less from the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport by car, creating an easy commute from the city hub. With the slogan "nestled in nature, rooted in community," this quiet area is bursting with outdoor recreation options for both thrill seekers and those who just want a natural, peaceful escape.

Overnight accommodations include nearby sites for tent camping, like the North Chickamauga Creek Gorge State Park, perfect for backpackers to hike in and set up camp amongst flowing water and rock features. Nightly rates for these sites depend on seasonality and availability but can start as low as $10 a night at the time of writing. Soddy-Daisy also has hotel options, ranging from the luxury getaway Riverside Bed and Breakfast on Clift Eldridge Road to the budget-friendly option Home Town Inn Soddy-Daisy, where rooms start around $80 a night. With a rural feel, and tranquil views, your Soddy-Daisy trip is bound to feel like a peaceful retreat, with convenient retail access for anything you may need.