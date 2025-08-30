Immersive Outdoor Experiences Await Visitors At One Of The Top Destinations To Visit In Illinois

Before it was settled, much of the land where Illinois now exists was wide, golden prairie land abundant with wildlife. There were 22 million acres of prairies in the state in 1820; jump to about 150 years later, and only 2,300 acres remained intact. Needless to say, places like the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, a stretch of preserved prairie outside of Chicago are rare, and it's critical to cherish what remains of Illinois' prairies and the life that thrives within them.

One such preserve, the Wildlife Prairie Park, allows you to get up close to some of the incredible wildlife native to the Midwest's prairies. It's not exactly a zoo, but it's more than just a park. It helps educate visitors about the history and conservation of the land, all while animals roam in their natural habitat.

The Wildlife Prairie Park started out as a breeding farm concept for the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago, one of the best-rated zoos in the Midwest. The zoo's management changed and the plans for the park were re-evaluated, and they decided that the 480-acre space would be better suited for conserving native Illinois plants and animals. Today the park has nearly 200 animals, with peaceful trails weaving through their habitats, and it's since expanded to cover 1,800 acres. Unlike a traditional zoo, the animal enclosures replicate each animal's natural environments in the wild Midwest rather than house them in restricted cages. Among the wildlife are cougars, bears, cranes, and bison, including rare white bison. You can venture off the animal trail to see the sculpture walk, climb aboard the Prairie Zephyr Train through the forest, or participate in any number of the recreational and entertainment activities available throughout the park.