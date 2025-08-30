Immersive Outdoor Experiences Await Visitors At One Of The Top Destinations To Visit In Illinois
Before it was settled, much of the land where Illinois now exists was wide, golden prairie land abundant with wildlife. There were 22 million acres of prairies in the state in 1820; jump to about 150 years later, and only 2,300 acres remained intact. Needless to say, places like the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, a stretch of preserved prairie outside of Chicago are rare, and it's critical to cherish what remains of Illinois' prairies and the life that thrives within them.
One such preserve, the Wildlife Prairie Park, allows you to get up close to some of the incredible wildlife native to the Midwest's prairies. It's not exactly a zoo, but it's more than just a park. It helps educate visitors about the history and conservation of the land, all while animals roam in their natural habitat.
The Wildlife Prairie Park started out as a breeding farm concept for the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago, one of the best-rated zoos in the Midwest. The zoo's management changed and the plans for the park were re-evaluated, and they decided that the 480-acre space would be better suited for conserving native Illinois plants and animals. Today the park has nearly 200 animals, with peaceful trails weaving through their habitats, and it's since expanded to cover 1,800 acres. Unlike a traditional zoo, the animal enclosures replicate each animal's natural environments in the wild Midwest rather than house them in restricted cages. Among the wildlife are cougars, bears, cranes, and bison, including rare white bison. You can venture off the animal trail to see the sculpture walk, climb aboard the Prairie Zephyr Train through the forest, or participate in any number of the recreational and entertainment activities available throughout the park.
What to do at Wildlife Prairie Park
The Wildlife Prairie Park sits about a 20-minute drive from the General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport in the lively and memorable city that's one of America's best to live in. The park is open from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. every day except Fridays, when it stays open later during the summer. A ticket grants you access to the animal trails as well as the education center, film screenings in the visitor center's theater, and the Westside property, where there's disc golf and biking trails. On the park's seven small lakes, you can go fishing or take a kayak out for a paddle (with rentals available on-site). The park also hosts tons of special events throughout the year, from laser tag tournaments in the warmer season to sledding among elk in the winter.
If you're interested in staying at the park overnight, you're in for a treat. The park's lodgings are themed to match the aesthetic of pioneers who braved life in the untamed plains. Prairie stables on the lake, furnished grain bins, and bucolic log cabins are some of the unique options for overnight guests. You could even stay in a vintage train caboose, refurbished as accommodations with showers and bedrooms. One TripAdvisor who stayed in a caboose wrote, "What fun! It was comfortable and unique! There was a knob to turn that made the caboose shake and sound like it was actually going!" Those on a tighter budget can also set up their own tent at the primitive campsite, where there are showers and restrooms available.