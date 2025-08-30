One Of Ohio's Best College Cities Offers Beautiful Trails, An Art Festival, And Quaint Downtown Shopping

Bowling Green, Ohio, may not be the first place that comes to mind when you're college-town hunting. However, the second you find out what this destination has in store, you just might change your mind. This town is not to be confused with Bowling Green, Kentucky, a budget-friendly family getaway spot, or Bowling Green, Florida, where you'll come across the Peace River Oaks resort, the state's dreamiest luxury glamping experience. Life may have a slower pace here, but don't mistake that for a lack of activities. Bowling Green State University students have plenty of options to satisfy their cravings, outdoor lovers simply have to take their pick from the parks, and you won't have to worry about shopping for souvenirs — that is, after you've attended the local art festival.

Established in 1832, this Northwest Ohio city became a hub of growth during the late 19th-century oil and gas boom era. Thanks to the economic prosperity, residents of Bowling Green used their earnings to build lavish Queen Anne and Classical Revival style homes with ornate facades, many of which stand to this day. It wasn't long until the city became a center for higher learning and research when Bowling Green State University initiated its academic program in 1914. That fresh, young breath of life carries on in the city, and visitors can learn more about its history at the Wood County Museum.

Cincinnati is almost three hours away from Bowling Green, while both Cleveland and Dayton are a two-hour drive from the city. Toledo is much closer — a quick, 30-minute drive — and it's most likely where you'll land if you're flying from out of state. On the accommodation front, book a stay at the Best Western Falcon Plaza, Fairfield Inn and Suites, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hampton Inn, or Holiday Inn Express and Suites.