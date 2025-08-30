One Of Ohio's Best College Cities Offers Beautiful Trails, An Art Festival, And Quaint Downtown Shopping
Bowling Green, Ohio, may not be the first place that comes to mind when you're college-town hunting. However, the second you find out what this destination has in store, you just might change your mind. This town is not to be confused with Bowling Green, Kentucky, a budget-friendly family getaway spot, or Bowling Green, Florida, where you'll come across the Peace River Oaks resort, the state's dreamiest luxury glamping experience. Life may have a slower pace here, but don't mistake that for a lack of activities. Bowling Green State University students have plenty of options to satisfy their cravings, outdoor lovers simply have to take their pick from the parks, and you won't have to worry about shopping for souvenirs — that is, after you've attended the local art festival.
Established in 1832, this Northwest Ohio city became a hub of growth during the late 19th-century oil and gas boom era. Thanks to the economic prosperity, residents of Bowling Green used their earnings to build lavish Queen Anne and Classical Revival style homes with ornate facades, many of which stand to this day. It wasn't long until the city became a center for higher learning and research when Bowling Green State University initiated its academic program in 1914. That fresh, young breath of life carries on in the city, and visitors can learn more about its history at the Wood County Museum.
Cincinnati is almost three hours away from Bowling Green, while both Cleveland and Dayton are a two-hour drive from the city. Toledo is much closer — a quick, 30-minute drive — and it's most likely where you'll land if you're flying from out of state. On the accommodation front, book a stay at the Best Western Falcon Plaza, Fairfield Inn and Suites, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hampton Inn, or Holiday Inn Express and Suites.
Rolling greenery is abundant in Bowling Green
Bowling Green is home to one of the most underrated long-distance trails: the 13-mile Slipper Elm. Running from Black Swamp Preserve all the way to North Baltimore, you can complete this route on foot or by bike — on average, it'll take you around four hours to hike and two hours to bike on the paved, point-to-point trail. You'll encounter road crossings on your journey, so don't forget to look both ways. You can also choose to simply revel in the verdant vegetation at Black Swamp Preserve, where you'll go on leisurely strolls on grassy paths, view pollinator gardens, and observe the bluebirds near their nesting boxes.
Wintergarden is a local favorite, with scenic trails that snake through forests and meadows. Traverse the Wintergarten Nature Preserve Perimeter Loop, a short, 1.9-mile hike where you can soak in the peace of nature. Most people come here to listen to the birds filling the air with their music and admire the wildflowers lining the paths. Another way to explore the park is via the Wintergarden, St. John's Loop, and Bordner Meadow Loop. This 1.5-mile trail switches from grassy to rocky to a wooden path, but it's quite easy to tackle. If you follow the Wintergarden and St. John's Woodland Loop, you'll spot squirrels, chipmunks, and deer.
Many people prefer to go to Simpson Garden Park, a welcoming space with themed areas. Have a picnic at the Japanese garden, learn about the health benefits of specific plants at the medicinal herb garden, and let the kids run around in the children's playground. If you want to play soccer, volleyball, or disc golf, head to Carter Park. Some like to meander the walking trail at Bowling Green City Park, while others prefer showing off their skills at the onsite skatepark.
Art and shopping go hand-in-hand
The best time to visit Bowling Green is during the Black Swamp Arts Festival, taking place every year on the weekend after Labor Day. The free music festival features jazz, rock and roll, blues, psychedelic, folk, soul, and more genres, along with art shows and chalk mural competitions. You'll indulge in delicious food like chili dogs, lobster rolls, pretzel calzones, and melt sandwiches — not to mention, crowd-pleaser desserts like funnel cakes, tres leches, mini donuts, French waffles, and sundaes.
If, unfortunately, you can't make it to the festival, you can still enjoy the art scene at the Fine Arts Center Galleries, located on the Bowling Green State University campus. You'll get to admire faculty, staff, and student-curated exhibitions, from animation and film to graphic design and 2D art. Meanwhile, the nearby Wolfe Center for the Arts is where theatre, dance, and musical performances take center stage.
Now, on to the shopping part of your getaway. For Keeps Gifts speaks for itself — this is the go-to for souvenirs to take back home. You'll find items such as scented candles with funny messages, minimalist home decor, beauty and self-care products, and crew sweatshirts that keep you warm on cold evenings. Browse for one-of-a-kind accessories at Coyote Beads and Jewelry. Whether you like silver bracelets, gold-plated rings, necklaces with colorful stones, or cool DIY accessories, this is where you need to be. Just a couple of steps away is Novel Blends, where you can combine your two favorite activities: coffee and shopping. Grab a cup of joe or one of their seasonal drinks, then check out their books — from used to new editions. If you're seeking quaint vibes, Tipp City, a charming city where historic streets lead to cozy cafes and unique shops, is less than two hours away.