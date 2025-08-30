Idaho's Cozy Lookout Towers Offer Secluded Luxury With Breathtaking Forest Views And Pristine Nature
Imagine falling asleep under a tapestry of stars, perched above a lush green forest. After a wonderful night of slumber, wake up to birds chirping and local wildlife foraging nearby as you sip your morning coffee in peace on the balcony. This setting is not just a dream; in Idaho's majestic Panhandle, it's soon to be reality.
After a long delay, reservations have recently opened up for the MoonPass Lookouts, which can be booked here. At the time of writing, the first available dates are in mid-October, with openings throughout the winter. The property has been the brainchild of Kristie Wolfe, a highly-acclaimed Airbnb superhost and the builder of one of America's (and Idaho's) most unusual hotels — a giant potato. Instead of constructing another spud up north, Wolfe has gone with a different Gem State icon, a humble firetower, that makes for one of Idaho's coziest alpine escapes. In August 1910, fires engulfed approximately 3 million acres across the Idaho Panhandle and Montana. As a result, the Forest Service constructed approximately 1,000 rustic watchtowers throughout the state to monitor the forests for smoke.
Known as the MoonPass Lookouts, they're perched on the grounds of the Great Wildfire of 1910, offering a bird's-eye view of the ground below and an uninterrupted view of the sunset. On the inside, each private tower is 196 square feet in size with a wood stove, bookshelf, full bed, kitchen, and a solar panel for electricity, with a private outdoor bathroom and sauna steps away. To literally top it all off, all towers have a smart glass roof, which can be dimmed or brightened by touching a button. The only thing missing is the elevator (stairs only).
Amenities at Moon Pass Lookouts
@kristiemaewolfe
Prebooking 🌙 Moonpass Lookouts! Be the first to stay in our smartglass roof fire lookout towers. Book on indigogo for 37% off for 29 more days! Link in Bio♬ original sound - Kristiemaewolfe
As you drive up the dusty Placer Creek Road (also known as Forest Service Road 456) toward the property, you'll forget that you're just a few miles from civilization — or a grocery store — in Wallace, Idaho's self-proclaimed "Center of the Universe". Despite being 7 miles outside of downtown Wallace, the dirt roads and beautiful, rugged scenes along Placer Creek will give you a perfect atmosphere for a romantic weekend, or one with your pooch. Yes, pets are emphatically welcome!
While you're waiting for the skies to darken, the 55-acre property has big plans for plenty of outdoor activities. You'll be able to sharpen your focus at the resort's axe-throwing range or unwind a little at the fish pond. Travelers who are looking to hear the true call of the wild will be able to visit the forest sound amplifier at the center of the park or light a crackling campfire. The park's crown jewel and centerpiece will be the Fire Lookout Museum, where visitors can learn about fire safety as well as understand how forest fires are fought through informative and engaging stories.
Another standout feature will be a wintertime snowcat taxi service, where you can warm up with a hot cup of cocoa and get lost in the white, blanketed scene out the window. Whether you're wanting a digital detox or a romantic getaway, the MoonPass Lookouts will be your base for an adventure to remember in any season.
Outdoor activities near Moon Pass Lookouts
The Panhandle's pristine nature has no shortage of trails leading to gorgeous natural scenery. Just a few miles up the road, explore off-road trails through the St. Joe National Forest or hike up nearby Cranky Gulch, a 4.4-mile mountain canyon trek where you'll likely find solitude. While you're in the area, or on the way to Wallace, stop at the Pulaski Tunnel Trailhead, paying homage to Ranger Ed Pulaski and his crew of 40 men who barely survived the Great Fire of 1910. This 4-mile trail is essentially a scenic outdoor museum where hikers can learn about the fire and witness the forest's tremendous recovery in the last century.
If you're looking to get further out into the rugged Idaho backcountry, venture 20 miles east to the Hiawatha Trail, one of 'America's most scenic stretches of railroad' and a gorgeous trail, and only open during the summer. Be sure to pack layers if you'll be exploring outside. During winter, you can plan to ski at two nearby resorts, Lookout Pass and Silver Mountain, both of which are roughly half an hour away from MoonPass Lookouts. Both under-the-radar resorts get over 300 inches of powder annually.
Your peaceful, romantic weekend away or weekend with your pooch at the MoonPass Lookouts is just over an hour and a half from Spokane and two hours from Missoula, the two nearest major cities with commercial airports. Before visiting, be sure to check the weather; fall is normally pleasant, with cool temperatures, but be warned (or pumped), because ski season can start as early as November.