Idaho's Cozy Lookout Towers Offer Secluded Luxury With Breathtaking Forest Views And Pristine Nature

Imagine falling asleep under a tapestry of stars, perched above a lush green forest. After a wonderful night of slumber, wake up to birds chirping and local wildlife foraging nearby as you sip your morning coffee in peace on the balcony. This setting is not just a dream; in Idaho's majestic Panhandle, it's soon to be reality.

After a long delay, reservations have recently opened up for the MoonPass Lookouts, which can be booked here. At the time of writing, the first available dates are in mid-October, with openings throughout the winter. The property has been the brainchild of Kristie Wolfe, a highly-acclaimed Airbnb superhost and the builder of one of America's (and Idaho's) most unusual hotels — a giant potato. Instead of constructing another spud up north, Wolfe has gone with a different Gem State icon, a humble firetower, that makes for one of Idaho's coziest alpine escapes. In August 1910, fires engulfed approximately 3 million acres across the Idaho Panhandle and Montana. As a result, the Forest Service constructed approximately 1,000 rustic watchtowers throughout the state to monitor the forests for smoke.

Known as the MoonPass Lookouts, they're perched on the grounds of the Great Wildfire of 1910, offering a bird's-eye view of the ground below and an uninterrupted view of the sunset. On the inside, each private tower is 196 square feet in size with a wood stove, bookshelf, full bed, kitchen, and a solar panel for electricity, with a private outdoor bathroom and sauna steps away. To literally top it all off, all towers have a smart glass roof, which can be dimmed or brightened by touching a button. The only thing missing is the elevator (stairs only).