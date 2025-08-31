Texas' Wealthiest Suburb In 2025 Is A Charming Gem Filled With Boutique Shopping And Lively Weekend Markets

If Houston isn't on your list of U.S. cities to visit, it should be. Not only does it boast a renowned art and museum scene, one that rivals New York City's, but its lively residents make even the lesser-known neighborhoods worth visiting. West University Place, or West U, as it's known to some, is a haven that boasts the perks of city-living, such as convenient public transportation, and the warmth of a tight-knit community.

West University Place's biggest draw is a 300,000-plus square foot shopping and dining complex — that's a lot of ground to cover. A regular farmers' market gives city dwellers the chance to check in with producers and stock up on local produce. More impressive is that the neighborhood ranked third in GoBankingRates' wealthiest U.S. suburbs list in 2025, and is the wealthiest in the state of Texas.

West U owes its name to the nearby Rice University, which is listed among the top 20 universities in the U.S. in 2025. Pay extra close attention to street names when you walk around the neighborhood, as many are named after English authors. Houston lore has it that, back in the 1920s, a Rice University student and her friend, whose father was a city planner, were tasked with naming the streets of what would later become West University Place. The girls selected names right out of their English literature books, including Shakespeare and Chaucer.