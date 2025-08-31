Texas' Underrated San Antonio Suburb Offers Fun Parks, Delicious Restaurants, And German Charm

It's almost a Texas tradition to visit Schiltterbahn Waterpark, located in the heart of New Braunfels, just a few blocks from downtown. Dubbed "The World's Best Waterpark," Schlitterbahn opened in 1979, its name reflecting the area's German heritage. The word translates to "slippery road," a fitting description of the thrilling waterslides and river rides scattered throughout the park. This family-friendly waterpark and resort features a lazy river, a tidal pool, and dozens of waterslides to enjoy, with Dragon's Revenge and Master Blaster among its most intense uphill water coasters. The park has an attached resort with a variety of rooms, lofts, and cabins for groups of any size, and its central location makes it a cornerstone accommodation for families in the area.

There's also natural beauty to explore in the parks of New Braunfels that lie near the Guadalupe and Comal Rivers. The Guadalupe River is known for being a great fly and trout fishing destination in Texas, winding directly through the city for easy access. One of the most popular pastimes here is tubing — grabbing a tube, packing a cooler, and floating down the current of the rivers. Rental shops provide tubes and shuttle rides back to your car, making it an easy and scenic way to enjoy the outdoors.

In New Braunfels' town square, landmarks pay homage to the original German settlers who arrived in the 1840s. The Sophienberg Museum and Archives showcase artifacts and pictures from the city's early history. For a taste of heritage today, visitors and locals suggest dropping by the Alpine Haus, a charmingly decorated restaurant that serves German staples like Rouladen and Schnitzel, making you feel like you're in Germany even if for a moment.