Texas' Underrated San Antonio Suburb Offers Fun Parks, Delicious Restaurants, And German Charm
Traveling between cities along the hundreds of miles of the Interstate 35 corridor in Texas, it's easy to pass by small, forgettable towns. But between San Antonio and Austin sits one of the more popular stops: New Braunfels. It's far from a sleepy farm town and more than just a pit stop with a Buc-ee's. The suburb offers entertaining parks for families, opportunities for outdoor exploration, and landmarks that are historical and culinary icons in the area. This Hill Country charmer also boasts a variety of ways to enjoy the convergence of the Comal and Guadalupe Rivers and a strong sense of pride in its German heritage.
For those who do take the opportunity to pull off Interstate 35 and explore New Braunfels, you'll quickly discover there's way more to this city of just under 100,000 residents (via Data USA) than what you see from the highway. Known for its iconic summer waterpark, historic downtown square, and natural beauty along the rivers, New Braunfels is a Texas road trip destination without the crowds of San Antonio. Here, you can explore the area's rich history through food, drinks, and time in nature.
An iconic waterpark and colliding rivers make for fun exploring in New Braunfels
It's almost a Texas tradition to visit Schiltterbahn Waterpark, located in the heart of New Braunfels, just a few blocks from downtown. Dubbed "The World's Best Waterpark," Schlitterbahn opened in 1979, its name reflecting the area's German heritage. The word translates to "slippery road," a fitting description of the thrilling waterslides and river rides scattered throughout the park. This family-friendly waterpark and resort features a lazy river, a tidal pool, and dozens of waterslides to enjoy, with Dragon's Revenge and Master Blaster among its most intense uphill water coasters. The park has an attached resort with a variety of rooms, lofts, and cabins for groups of any size, and its central location makes it a cornerstone accommodation for families in the area.
There's also natural beauty to explore in the parks of New Braunfels that lie near the Guadalupe and Comal Rivers. The Guadalupe River is known for being a great fly and trout fishing destination in Texas, winding directly through the city for easy access. One of the most popular pastimes here is tubing — grabbing a tube, packing a cooler, and floating down the current of the rivers. Rental shops provide tubes and shuttle rides back to your car, making it an easy and scenic way to enjoy the outdoors.
In New Braunfels' town square, landmarks pay homage to the original German settlers who arrived in the 1840s. The Sophienberg Museum and Archives showcase artifacts and pictures from the city's early history. For a taste of heritage today, visitors and locals suggest dropping by the Alpine Haus, a charmingly decorated restaurant that serves German staples like Rouladen and Schnitzel, making you feel like you're in Germany even if for a moment.
New Braunfels' array of dining showcases Texas favorites and German Heritage
New Braunfels' town square is a popular shopping spot that also features an array of restaurants for different tastes. One of the most popular staples in the downtown area is Muck and Fuss, which serves up craft beers and burgers with wild topping combinations that mix savory, sweet, and spicy flavors. For an even deeper dive into German food and culture, visit in the fall during Wurstfest, the city's "10-Day Salute to Sausage." The festival features polka music, crowds mostly dressed in German garb, food vendors, and plenty of craft beer to sample in true Oktoberfest style. Planning ahead is recommended for this autumn event. During the holiday season, the Weihnachtsmarkt Christmas market celebrates German heritage with festive shopping and entertainment.
Beyond its downtown charm, New Braunfels is a buzzing suburb that sits along the Interstate 35 corridor, making it a convenient launching point for nearby Texas adventures. The city is about 40 minutes north of San Antonio and its international airport, and roughly one hour south of Austin, one of America's best destinations for solo female travelers. Just north of New Braunfels is the historic Gruene district, where old Texas culture and history come to life. Gruene is home to German-Texas architecture and iconic landmarks like Texas' oldest dance hall, Gruene Hall. The neighboring Gristmill River Restaurant and Bar is a longtime favorite for steaks, ribs, and fried seafood, served with a view of the Guadalupe River. No matter where in New Braunfels you turn, there's a spot to explore that is rich in scenery, history, or both.