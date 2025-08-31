Arizona's Winding, High-Elevation Section Of Route 66 Boasts Panoramic Views And Historic Sites
Stretching over 2,400 miles across the United States, from Chicago to California, Route 66 delivers plenty of neon nostalgia and kitschy Americana. Retro diners, forgotten towns, and giant roadside landmarks comprise some of the best Route 66 road trip attractions. Though it was decommissioned in 1985, around 85% of the historic route is estimated to still be drivable today. Paved with long, two-lane highways, for the most part, it's a smooth drive. However, the nearly 100-year-old road has some rougher segments. Perhaps the most spine-chilling is Sitgreaves Pass, which has been adequately described as "sort of scary, but totally worth it."
Located southwest of Kingman, Arizona –- a sunny, hidden city that blends vintage vibes and dreamy desert allure -– Sitgreaves Pass twists and turns treacherously high through the Black Mountains, climbing toward Oatman at the top. Take it from someone who was barely brave enough to occupy the passenger seat on the perilous journey, white-knuckling the dash with tightly shut eyes most of the way: This drive is not for the faint of heart. Yet if you can keep your eyes open long enough, the mesmerizing desert views are to die for, and the charm-filled mining town at the end is worth the heart-pounding trek.
Navigating Route 66's dangerously beautiful pass
Towering 3,550 feet above sea level, Sitgreaves Pass can feel like a nightmare if you're afraid of heights, and the scarcity of guardrails does nothing to help matters. The sharp hairpin turns are enough to keep the hair on the back of your neck raised for the duration of the slow ascent, and the narrow, shoulderless road may have you questioning your decision (good luck finding a place to turn around on the treacherous two-lane path once you've started).
Travelers have counted 191 curves along the 8-mile journey, a factoid that is declared by a sign at the end point beneath the words "I Survived." It's been reported that, back in the day, terrified tourists would pay locals to drive their car up the pass. Others would go a step further and hire a tow truck to transport their vehicle over the summit.
If you choose to drive it yourself, proceed with the utmost caution. Avoid driving the road at night, and slow your speed to 20 mph. Motorcycles or average-sized vehicles are recommended, as large or recreational vehicles may encounter issues with the limited space for maneuvering, switchbacks, and the harshly curving nature of the route. Allow about 45 minutes to traverse the pass, leaving extra time to stop to take in the panoramic views — and perhaps slow your heart rate.
The risk is worth the reward in Oatman
Risks aside, driving Sitgreaves Pass is one of the most scenically rewarding journeys on Route 66. At the top, you'll find a small pullout area with breathtaking views of the desert landscape below, and the beautiful borders of various states, including Arizona, California, and Nevada. On the right-hand side of the road (facing west), you can spot the remains of an old gas station and an ice cream parlor that once stood as a beacon for brave travelers. The area was once a thriving mining community, so you may also see evidence of mining shafts from the road's golden days. Descending from Oatman, burros often wander along the winding road, approaching slow-moving cars in hopes of being fed carrots to nibble on as a rite of passage to their town.
At the top, you'll also be rewarded with a visit to Arizona's quirkiest Wild West destination. A booming mining town in the early 1900s, Oatman has since transformed into a charming tourist town filled with historic saloons, gift shops, and live gunfight reenactments. The stars of the town are the burros, descendants of the animals that assisted gold miners back in the day. Though tourists are strongly discouraged from feeding them, many shops supply special hay cubes and pellets that the burros are more than happy to eat from the palm of your hand.
Undoubtedly, your journey up Sitgreaves Pass is worthy of a treat for yourself. Before you head back, pop into the Oatman Hotel Restaurant & Bar for a cool drink and a hearty meal. Built in 1902, the hotel's storied past includes famous guests Clark Gable and Carole Lombard, who spent their wedding night there in 1939.