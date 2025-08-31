Arizona's Winding, High-Elevation Section Of Route 66 Boasts Panoramic Views And Historic Sites

Stretching over 2,400 miles across the United States, from Chicago to California, Route 66 delivers plenty of neon nostalgia and kitschy Americana. Retro diners, forgotten towns, and giant roadside landmarks comprise some of the best Route 66 road trip attractions. Though it was decommissioned in 1985, around 85% of the historic route is estimated to still be drivable today. Paved with long, two-lane highways, for the most part, it's a smooth drive. However, the nearly 100-year-old road has some rougher segments. Perhaps the most spine-chilling is Sitgreaves Pass, which has been adequately described as "sort of scary, but totally worth it."

Located southwest of Kingman, Arizona –- a sunny, hidden city that blends vintage vibes and dreamy desert allure -– Sitgreaves Pass twists and turns treacherously high through the Black Mountains, climbing toward Oatman at the top. Take it from someone who was barely brave enough to occupy the passenger seat on the perilous journey, white-knuckling the dash with tightly shut eyes most of the way: This drive is not for the faint of heart. Yet if you can keep your eyes open long enough, the mesmerizing desert views are to die for, and the charm-filled mining town at the end is worth the heart-pounding trek.