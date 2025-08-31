The Not-So-Obvious Meaning Behind 'Do Not Occupy' Signs On Some Airplane Seats

We all have reasons for choosing the seat we do. We might want to lock in and work during the flight, or sleep against the window during a red-eye. Some people's perfect seat may be one with more legroom, while others pick the aisle if they don't want to bother other passengers when they want to get up. However, sometimes, upon boarding a plan, there may be a sign on a seat that says "do not occupy." One reason might be that the seat is broken, whether it's because the seat belt isn't working or the seat itself doesn't recline. However, there is a not-so-obvious reason for that sign if you happen to be flying on Croatia Airlines. In the last row of their Airbus A220-300 planes, you'll find a seat that has the words, "Do not occupy this seat" stitched into the cushion right under the headrest. One person posted on Facebook with a picture of it, saying that they were told it was because the seat belt didn't work.

However, the airline spoke to Croatian site AvioRadar in 2024 (via New York Post) and explained that this particular aircraft only has 149 useable seats because if the 150th is used, two more over-wing exits would be required on the plane. In fact, if you look at the Croatia Airlines seat map for the A220-300, the seat, which is 31E, isn't even shown, so no one is going to be selecting it during booking.