One Of Europe's Top Hikes For 2025 Is A Luxurious Trail From Alpine Glaciers To The Italian Coast

Lacing up the boots in Europe can be a truly extraordinary experience. Some of the planet's most incredible long-distance trails beckon on the continent — from the islands and beaches of the Stockholm Archipelago Trail to the jagged summits of the long-distance Peaks of the Balkans route that links Albania, Kosovo, and Montenegro. But of all the places to get hiking across the pond, it's the 750-mile-long Alps that offer some of the most sublime walks of all. Among them, the incredible Alpe-Adria Trail.

Crossing three nations across 466 miles of eye-watering country, this hefty trek will whisk you from the highlands of Austria all the way to the glittering waters of the Adriatic Sea in Italy. It's broken into 43 individual stages of roughly 12 miles apiece, can be done in either direction, and is generally considered an approachable undertaking — no high-alpine climbing experience needed here, folks! Along the way, you'll glimpse the mightiest summit in Austria, splash around in teal-tinged rivers, taste local wine and food aplenty, and encounter stirring historical sites from World War I.

If all that's got you reaching for your hiking poles and compass, you'll need to set aside at least 37 days to complete the whole route, plus more for any side sections. Alternatively, you can plan to do a few individual sections as part of a shorter trip. Anytime between May and October is good for the Alpe-Adria Trail, with September the standout start time since it coincides with drops in visitor numbers across the Alps. The most common starting point is at the base of the Grossglockner, which is conveniently linked to Vienna, Munich, and Salzburg by train.