Texas' All-Inclusive Snorkel And Diving Destination Is A Park Full Of Unique And Thrilling Underwater Experiences
For some people, scuba diving is more than just a hobby — it's a way of life. There's something magical about exploring the world beneath the waves without having to worry about going up for air every few minutes. Best of all, you don't have to venture out to some distant locale or expensive island to go diving. In fact, there are epic, under-the-radar scuba diving spots hidden in the United States, including Athens Scuba Park in the city of Athens, Texas.
If you're unfamiliar with Athens, it's located in East Texas, about 72 miles from Dallas. It's also just 24 miles east of Cedar Creek Reservoir, a tranquil Texas lake with yurts, treehouses, and endless outdoor adventures. Nestled in the town of Athens is a lake owned and operated by Athens Scuba Park. As an all-inclusive park, you can start your diving journey even if you've never put on a wetsuit before. Here, you can get trained and certified as a scuba diver and explore the lake at your leisure.
Best of all, you'll be seeing far more than just sunken logs and schools of fish. Part of the appeal of this scuba park is that it's full of sunken wrecks and hidden wonders, so you can feel a bit like an undersea adventurer. Let's dive in!
What to expect when diving at Athens Scuba Park
Although Athens Scuba Park looks a bit like a tropical oasis today, there was a time when it was a dry, barren patch of land. First, there was a brick factory on the site, which operated until 1968, when it was abandoned. Then, the founder of the park, Calvin Wilcher, purchased the land in 1987 and converted it into an 8-acre lake. In addition to the water itself, the park is home to RV pads, campsites, a dive shop, and a training area. Today, Athens Scuba Park is one of the largest training facilities in the American Southwest.
What makes this park such a fabulous vacation destination is that it's perfect for all kinds of water activities. Although scuba diving is certainly the main attraction, you can also snorkel or simply float on the open lake with a drink in hand. Nothing is as quintessentially Texan as floating in a tube with a cold beer or cocktail as the sun shines down on you.
That said, you'll definitely want to take advantage of the sunken treasures below the surface. The park has installed 25 "wrecks" and 11 dive docks around the lake. Some of these gems include an airplane, a houseboat, a motorcycle, a commercial bus, an Iron Man suit, and a golf cart. For the ultimate diving experience, try to find them all. The park also offers night dives for a more memorable vacation.
Planning a thrilling getaway to Athens Scuba Park
For out-of-state visitors, the nearest major city to Athens is Dallas, so you'll want to fly into Dallas Forth Worth International Airport (DFW). You'll get your steps in too, as this major U.S. airport takes the longest to walk across. From there, the drive is about an hour and 45 minutes southeast to reach the park. Because Athens is a relatively big city, there are plenty of hotel options nearby to match your budget, whether you're looking for a cheap motel or more luxurious accommodations. However, if you want to save money, stay at the park in one of the traditional campsites or RV pads. Camping rates are only $10 per person at the time of this writing, and RV stays cost $40 or $50 per day, depending on whether you want basic or premium hookups.
As we mentioned, you can dive at this scuba park even if you have no experience or equipment. Training classes cost between $125 and $300, depending on the type of diving and equipment you'll be using. Rental gear is available at the dive shop, including scuba suits, tanks, snorkels, fins, wetsuits, and weights. There's a $30 entry fee for all visitors, but free kayak rentals are included with admission.
If you live near Athens or visit the area often enough, it may be worthwhile to invest in a $100 season pass, which includes camping. Athens Scuba Park is only open from May to September, and you can plan your visit around one of the park's special events, such as night dives, underwater poker games, and treasure hunts.