Rural Washington's 'City Of The World' Is Small‑town Americana With Historic Buildings, Parks, And Trails

Cosmopolis, Washington, sounds like the nickname for a town where the world comes together. Taking the Ancient Greek words kosmos, meaning "world," and polis, meaning "city," you may think it's a nickname for Beacon Hill, the scenic Seattle neighborhood where 60% of residents speak a language other than English at home. In reality, Cosmopolis is a small city on the Olympic Peninsula with a unique past. "Cosi," as it is locally known, was founded by European settlers in 1852, before Washington was a territory. According to one of the first settlers in the area, the city was aptly named by a French traveler to be the "City of the World."

Despite its lofty name, Cosmopolis very much remains a typical American small town, built on hard work and big dreams. Cosi got off to a slow start; early businesses failed before Jason and John Fry established the first of many timber mills in 1881, which powered the local economy for over a century. Timber cut in Cosmopolis supplied the port of Grays Harbor, which became the world's busiest timber port, shipping billions of feet of lumber by the 1920s, and attracted a diverse mix of loggers over the next decades. Cosi's economy has been through its ups and downs, as mills have repeatedly reopened and closed, but the city has never been bigger and offers plenty of outdoor activities for a day of enjoying the beautiful scenery of Grays Harbor. Cosmopolis is tucked along the southern banks of the Chehalis River, a short drive from Aberdeen, the Washington city with a gritty, colorful history and the majestic Olympic National Forest. From Seattle, it's about 2 hours, depending on traffic.