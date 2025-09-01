Colorado's Most Southwestern Town Is The Ute Tribe Capital With A Large Casino And Historic Park

Long ago, so the legend goes, Evil Ones roamed the Earth, so a Great Warrior God descended from the Heavens to put them in their place. They tussled, fighting punch for punch, kick for kick, stirring up dust and dirt, forming valleys with their heels, and hills with their silt. After an epic battle, the Evils Ones were defeated, but Warrior God was exhausted. He collapsed onto his back, blood seeping into the Earth, arms folded across his chest. To this day, he remains in restful repose as Sleeping Ute Mountain, looming over the northern edge of the Ute Mountain Ute Reservation in Southwest Colorado. The Weenuche band of the Ute Nation (there are two other Ute Mountain Ute bands that live in Utah) have passed this story down while continuing to steward the sacred mountain and its surrounding alpine mesas and shrubby desert canyons. The only town on the reservation is Towaoc, just 30 miles from the infamous Four Corners, a popular but overrated tourist attraction where Colorado nestles perfectly against Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico.

Within the over 1,000-square mile reservation, near Towaoc, lies the ​​125,000-acre Ute Mountain Tribal Park, a large, culturally rich "subdivision" of the reservation dedicated to preserving sacred lands and ancient cultural sites. Established in 1972, only Ute tribal members conduct tours here, guiding visitors to cliff dwellings, petroglyphs, and tribal relics. The park's been named one of "80 World Destinations for Travel in the 21st Century," by National Geographic (via Mesa Verde Country website). It's a beautiful, rural place with ancient terrain painted in sandstone colors, stretching for miles throughout the American West and marked occasionally by dramatic stone structures. The Utes originated in this region, and were not part of the forced migrations many other tribes endured at the hands of the U.S. government, thus their history remains deeply rooted in this land.