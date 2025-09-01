This Quiet Campground Is A Great Jumping-Off Point For The Pharaoh Lake Wilderness Area In The Adirondacks

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you want to explore the Pharaoh Lake Wilderness Area, Putnam Pond Campground is the only place you should start. New York boasts a ton of Adirondack campgrounds, but Putnam Pond Campground gets you really close to the Pharaoh Lake Wilderness hiking trails, and it has some of the only developed campsites in the area. It's perched at the very edge of the wilderness area, and only a 15-minute drive from Ticonderoga, home to one of "America's best-preserved forts."

So, before embarking on an off-grid backpacking trip, take a night or two to relax just steps from the banks of Putnam Pond, or "Putts Pond" as the locals call it. You definitely won't be bored here as it's a great spot for paddling or smallmouth bass fishing — you can rent canoes or kayaks directly from the campground. Numerous day hikes wind around the campground before leading into the wilderness or towards nearby ponds. However, it's the overall peace that makes Putnam Pond Campground so desirable. Devoid of city noise, only the loons break up the quiet.

Welcoming tents and small RVs, the campground is divided between two sections: 63 developed sites around the main camping loop and 9 so-called "interior sites." Accessible only by boat, the interior sites are primitive in every sense of the word — no drinking water, outhouse-style toilets, and lots of privacy. There's also one site on Putnam Pond's tiny island (Remote Site 001-005) that will make you feel like Thoreau at Walden Pond. However, if you want a little more comfort, the main campground has flush toilets, warm showers, a dump station, and a place to buy ice or firewood.