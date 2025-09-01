Arizona's Desert City Is A Haunted Art Hub With Mountain Views And A River Running Through It
Nestled near the Arizona and New Mexico border, lies the sleepy town of Clifton. Its proximity to the San Francisco River and Gila River makes this picturesque desert oasis a prime spot for fishing and other forms of recreation. Visitors will enjoy exploring historic buildings around this former mining town, like the Clifton Cliff Jail, built in 1878. You can still see the two holding cells, carved straight into stone and reinforced with steel bars, so the prisoners wouldn't escape. Ironically, the jail's first resident was the man who built it, after he decided to shoot off his gun in celebration at the local dance hall after too much whiskey.
Clifton was first settled in 1873 for copper mining, drawing immigrants from Scotland, Mexico, Italy, and China. Located 208 miles east of Phoenix, this historic town now has interesting museums, beautiful mountain scenery, and the renowned Colors of Copper Arts International Festival, a two-day celebration of local artists, complete with wine-tasting and live music. Each year focuses on different themes, like 2024's Dia de los Muertos and this 2025's Spirit of the Southwest. The lively festival is held in the Art Depot at Clifton Train Station, located on Coronado Boulevard, otherwise known as Highway 191.
The Greenlee Historical Museum, located in Chase Creek Historical District, is the perfect stop on your tour around the area to learn about Clifton's steam era and mining history. The town's thriving copper industry boomed with easy railroad access to the area in those days. Clifton might seem innocuous at first sight, but it is rumored to be haunted, so you might want to add this to your list of best spooky cities to visit on your Halloween vacation.
Mountain view hikes and a picturesque sanctuary on the San Francisco River in Clifton
The various trails accessible near town along Highway 191, such as Painted Bluff Trail and Eagle Creek, make hiking a popular sport here. Big Tree Trail is perfect for spectacular mountain views if you want a short, vigorous hike spanning just under a mile. This section of Highway 191 sits along historic Highway 666, appropriately nicknamed "The Devil's Highway," which contributes to the town's spooky lore. Don't worry, none of these routes are like the scary national park trails known to be haunted.
On the banks of the San Francisco River running through town, visitors can see a former Presbyterian church, still standing since its construction in 1912. This church served as a sanctuary during the town's early days, and has more recently been used as a Masonic lodge and a women's art center. The building's architecture is from the Mission Revival period, common in the early 20th century, characterized by stucco walls and doorway arches.
One might think it's difficult to find a nice place to lodge in a desert town, but the Clifton Hotel provides a charming stay amidst the mountainous terrain surrounding the San Francisco River. Built in 1890 by a local judge and his wife, the rooms have been upgraded to more ample suites with luxurious comfort and modern amenities. This former cowboy hotel is believed to be haunted, with reports of phantom smells, like old-fashioned perfume and cigar smoke. The building sits right on The Devil's Highway, making it a perfect stop on your road trip of the scariest ghost tours across America.
A former mining town with historic haunts
Despite its beautiful mountain surroundings and majestic river, this charming town has a tragic history. One resident claims it's "the most haunted community you've never heard of ... the perfect storm for paranormal activity." Horrific incidents have marred Clifton and nearby areas, such as devastating floods, the abduction of 40 orphans, and a woman drowning her kids in the San Francisco River. According to legend, she can still be seen roaming the riverbanks, looking for her children.
Wild West violence was also a precursor to Clifton's haunted reputation; shootings and stabbings were common here back in the day. Citizens have reported mysterious events, such as inexplicable screaming, shadow figures moving past them, disembodied footsteps, and ghostly apparitions. There have been so many reports of supernatural occurrences that the "Ghost Hunters" team was invited to investigate several of the town's locations. Other paranormal sleuths have also visited Clifton to explore the jail, hotel, and Elk's Lodge in this haunted town.
One of Clifton's most haunted sites is the Cliff Jail, where ghosts of former prisoners supposedly roam. Next to the jail sits a vintage train central to the town's railroad history, the Copperhead Locomotive, used to transport ore between towns in the old mining days. The Train Depot is also said to be haunted, with people hearing unexplainable train whistles and footsteps when they have visited at night. There have been reports of ghost sightings on the Gila River, speculated to be spirits of drowned townsfolk succumbing to the area's infamous floods. The Morenci mines near town have been said to be haunted as well, with sightings of a little ghost girl roaming the property.