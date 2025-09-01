Arizona's Desert City Is A Haunted Art Hub With Mountain Views And A River Running Through It

Nestled near the Arizona and New Mexico border, lies the sleepy town of Clifton. Its proximity to the San Francisco River and Gila River makes this picturesque desert oasis a prime spot for fishing and other forms of recreation. Visitors will enjoy exploring historic buildings around this former mining town, like the Clifton Cliff Jail, built in 1878. You can still see the two holding cells, carved straight into stone and reinforced with steel bars, so the prisoners wouldn't escape. Ironically, the jail's first resident was the man who built it, after he decided to shoot off his gun in celebration at the local dance hall after too much whiskey.

Clifton was first settled in 1873 for copper mining, drawing immigrants from Scotland, Mexico, Italy, and China. Located 208 miles east of Phoenix, this historic town now has interesting museums, beautiful mountain scenery, and the renowned Colors of Copper Arts International Festival, a two-day celebration of local artists, complete with wine-tasting and live music. Each year focuses on different themes, like 2024's Dia de los Muertos and this 2025's Spirit of the Southwest. The lively festival is held in the Art Depot at Clifton Train Station, located on Coronado Boulevard, otherwise known as Highway 191.

The Greenlee Historical Museum, located in Chase Creek Historical District, is the perfect stop on your tour around the area to learn about Clifton's steam era and mining history. The town's thriving copper industry boomed with easy railroad access to the area in those days. Clifton might seem innocuous at first sight, but it is rumored to be haunted, so you might want to add this to your list of best spooky cities to visit on your Halloween vacation.