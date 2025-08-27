The Optimal Times To Drive For A Stress-Free Labor Day Weekend, According To Data
Summer is winding down, but you may still be looking for one last getaway over the three-day Labor Day weekend. Lodging and transportation costs are down overall for Labor Day, so you might be considering a last-minute trip. Or you might already have travel plans in place. If you do — and it's a road trip — here's what we know about the best times to hit the road. INRIX, a transportation and traffic data analytics company, has determined the ideal timing. If you're traveling on Thursday, August 28, leave before 1 p.m. Travelers on Friday, August 29, should get on the road before noon, and if you're waiting to head out until Saturday, August 30, aim to leave between 6 and 10 a.m.
For your return home, on Sunday, August 31, plan to leave before 11 a.m. and before noon on Monday, September 1. You can expect the worst traffic in the afternoons and into the early evening from Thursday through Sunday, and between 1 and 4 p.m. on Sunday. TL;DR: Leave in the morning if you can.
Many metro areas will see increased traffic as the weekend starts
INRIX also broke down Labor Day traffic by metro regions and popular routes. In Washington D.C., which already has the country's worst traffic, you can expect an 86% increase in time on the road if you're heading to Baltimore on Thursday afternoon. And if you're heading from New York City to the Hamptons, with its beautiful beaches, via the Long Island Expressway on Friday afternoon, the trip is expected to take around 3.5 hours — 68% longer than normal. Many major cities across the country will see the heaviest traffic on Thursday and Friday afternoons.
If you can't plan your trip during the ideal travel times and you're traveling to or from a large city, expect delays. Mentally prepare yourself to be patient, give yourself extra time if you're trying to meet a deadline, and make sure you have plenty of road trip snacks.
In other Labor Day travel trends, AAA has determined that once again, Seattle is going to be one of the most popular cities to visit for the long weekend, and nearby Vancouver is the most popular international destination. The airports are going to be busy as well, with Friday projected to be the peak travel day.