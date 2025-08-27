The Optimal Times To Drive For A Stress-Free Labor Day Weekend, According To Data

Summer is winding down, but you may still be looking for one last getaway over the three-day Labor Day weekend. Lodging and transportation costs are down overall for Labor Day, so you might be considering a last-minute trip. Or you might already have travel plans in place. If you do — and it's a road trip — here's what we know about the best times to hit the road. INRIX, a transportation and traffic data analytics company, has determined the ideal timing. If you're traveling on Thursday, August 28, leave before 1 p.m. Travelers on Friday, August 29, should get on the road before noon, and if you're waiting to head out until Saturday, August 30, aim to leave between 6 and 10 a.m.

For your return home, on Sunday, August 31, plan to leave before 11 a.m. and before noon on Monday, September 1. You can expect the worst traffic in the afternoons and into the early evening from Thursday through Sunday, and between 1 and 4 p.m. on Sunday. TL;DR: Leave in the morning if you can.