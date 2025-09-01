Hidden In New Hampshire's White Mountains Is A Popular Boardwalk Trail Leading To Immaculate Natural Wonders
New Hampshire is home to Mount Washington, best known as "America's Everest" and the highest mountain in the Northeastern United States. But the state has other natural wonders, too, from Flume Gorge, formed during the Ice Age at the base of Mount Liberty, to White Mountain National Forest, one of the most romantic mountain regions New England has to offer. The forest is a wonderland of alpine peaks, mountain lakes, and rushing waterfalls, and at Lost River Gorge & Boulder Caves, it's easy to explore them on a popular boardwalk trail.
Located in Kinsman Notch, just outside the town of North Woodstock and about an hour's drive north of Concord, the gorge and caves are among the region's best outdoor attractions. Wind and water began shaping these rugged landscapes about 300 million years ago, but it wasn't until the early 20th century that manmade infrastructure was built around Lost River Gorge to facilitate public visitation.
Discover caves and waterfalls at Lost River Gorge in New Hampshire
Today, a 1-mile-long boardwalk trail leads visitors on a self-guided hike past boulder caves, towering rock walls, and picturesque waterfalls. The path features more than 1,000 stairs and has some slippery sections, so outdoor clothing and proper footwear are essential (consider checking out the hiking community's tips for buying hiking shoes). Tickets cost $24 per person if you book online in advance, or $26 to 28 at the entrance(at time of writing). Admission is free for children three and under.
After passing through the ticketing area, you'll follow the entrance trail through the woods to the first lookout point, positioned at the lower point of the gorge. From there, the trail loops back in the same direction you came from, leading past a series of caves, waterfalls, and scenic viewpoints. Visitors are welcome to explore the lantern-lit Boulder Caves that line the boardwalk, though it's not generally recommended for anyone with claustrophobia, as the experience may involve crawling and climbing ladders in tight spaces. The Shadow Cave and the Sun Altar are easy and kid-friendly, while The Dungeon, Parallel Rocks, and Lemon Squeezer are considered the most challenging to navigate.
Plan your trip to New Hampshire's White Mountains
Near the end of the trail, you'll walk across a suspension bridge and take in sweeping views of the valley below from the Forest Treehouse and the Giant Bird's Nest viewing platform. Depending on how much you stop to explore or take photos along the journey, the walk takes about 1.5 to 2 hours. If you're planning to visit later in the day, you can join a guided Lantern Tour that begins at dusk and ends with s'mores around a campfire. This particular tour is subject to availability depending on the season or year, so it's best to check the Lost River Gorge's official site before your trip.
There are lots of places to eat and sleep in nearby North Woodstock, about 15 minutes away by car. Five Main On The River offers cozy dining with mountain views, while Woodstock Inn Brewery is a great spot for a cold beer. The Notch Hostel offers budget-friendly accommodations on the way into town, and White Mountain Motel and Cottages offer comfortable lodging on the banks of the Pemigewasset River.
While in the region, consider checking in at the White Mountain Hotel & Resort, an elegant family-owned resort in the White Mountains that's just an hour-long drive away. Renting a car for the trip is worth it since there's no public transportation serving the Lost River Gorge and Boulder Caves. It's easy to pick up a rental car if you're flying into the closest major airport in Burlington, Vermont, about a two-hour drive away.