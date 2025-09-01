Hidden In New Hampshire's White Mountains Is A Popular Boardwalk Trail Leading To Immaculate Natural Wonders

Near the end of the trail, you'll walk across a suspension bridge and take in sweeping views of the valley below from the Forest Treehouse and the Giant Bird's Nest viewing platform. Depending on how much you stop to explore or take photos along the journey, the walk takes about 1.5 to 2 hours. If you're planning to visit later in the day, you can join a guided Lantern Tour that begins at dusk and ends with s'mores around a campfire. This particular tour is subject to availability depending on the season or year, so it's best to check the Lost River Gorge's official site before your trip.

There are lots of places to eat and sleep in nearby North Woodstock, about 15 minutes away by car. Five Main On The River offers cozy dining with mountain views, while Woodstock Inn Brewery is a great spot for a cold beer. The Notch Hostel offers budget-friendly accommodations on the way into town, and White Mountain Motel and Cottages offer comfortable lodging on the banks of the Pemigewasset River.

While in the region, consider checking in at the White Mountain Hotel & Resort, an elegant family-owned resort in the White Mountains that's just an hour-long drive away. Renting a car for the trip is worth it since there's no public transportation serving the Lost River Gorge and Boulder Caves. It's easy to pick up a rental car if you're flying into the closest major airport in Burlington, Vermont, about a two-hour drive away.