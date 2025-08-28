This Walkable Path Linking Two Peninsulas With Island Views Opens Just One Morning A Year

Every Labor Day, tourists and locals alike grab their walking shoes and turn out in droves for the annual Mackinac Bridge Walk. Boots (or shall we say sneakers) first hit the ground in 1958, and since then, the event has allowed pedestrians to enjoy a distinctly Michigan tradition for one day every year.

Connecting Michigan's two peninsulas at St. Ignace and Mackinaw City, the Mackinac Bridge spans about 5 miles, making it the longest suspension bridge in the Americas. During the walk, the bridge shuts down all vehicle traffic between 6:30 a.m. and noon. Depending on the year, as many as 60,000 people get to experience the Straits of Mackinac from almost 200 feet above without even a trace of traffic noise. Participants can start the Mackinac Bridge Walk anytime between 7 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., but your departure time will determine how far you get to walk.

There are three ways to participate in the Mackinac Bridge Walk. First, you could walk partway along the bridge, then turn around and return to where you started (it's about a two-hour walk to the middle). You would need to reach the midway point by 10 a.m. so you have enough time to turn back. Second, you could walk from one end of the bridge to the other, but just be sure to arrange your own transportation at the end. Again, you'll need to cross the halfway point at or before 10 a.m. to ensure you have enough time to reach the other side. Third, you could walk the full 10 miles from one end to the other and back to your starting point, but you'd likely need to budget four hours to accomplish this.