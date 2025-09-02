Nestled In The Heart Of The Bayou Is A Vibrant Small Town Called 'The Pie Capital Of Louisiana'

Some towns get their names from famous founders or geographical features, but Lecompte, Louisiana, got its name from a fast horse and a spelling mistake. Originally known as Smith's Landing, this town was renamed in the 1800s after Lecomte, a locally raised racehorse who once set the record for the fastest mile time in America. His incredible feats at the race track put his name on the map, literally. However, after a sign painter added a "P" to the name while painting a railroad depot, the town council decided to keep the name Lecompte instead of repainting.

That extra "P" now stands for pie. A quaint diner right off the highway is responsible for the area's pie-making prowess, serving pastries longer than most of us have been alive. The coconut creme and pecan (which, inside of Lecompte, is pronounced puk-on) pies around these parts are so renowned that the Louisiana State Legislature named the town as Louisiana's Pie Capital in 2001.

U.S. Route 71 runs directly through Lecompte, about 25 minutes south of the international airport in nearby Alexandria and (roughly) at the midpoint of the road between Baton Rouge and Shreveport. It might not look like much at first glance, but Lecompte's typo-strewn backstory, famous pies, and handy location make it an excellent pit stop on a larger road trip. Louisiana is the state with the most road rage in America, so if the ride's getting heated, Lecompte is a great town to pull over in and let things cool off like a pie on the windowsill.