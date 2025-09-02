Nestled In The Heart Of The Bayou Is A Vibrant Small Town Called 'The Pie Capital Of Louisiana'
Some towns get their names from famous founders or geographical features, but Lecompte, Louisiana, got its name from a fast horse and a spelling mistake. Originally known as Smith's Landing, this town was renamed in the 1800s after Lecomte, a locally raised racehorse who once set the record for the fastest mile time in America. His incredible feats at the race track put his name on the map, literally. However, after a sign painter added a "P" to the name while painting a railroad depot, the town council decided to keep the name Lecompte instead of repainting.
That extra "P" now stands for pie. A quaint diner right off the highway is responsible for the area's pie-making prowess, serving pastries longer than most of us have been alive. The coconut creme and pecan (which, inside of Lecompte, is pronounced puk-on) pies around these parts are so renowned that the Louisiana State Legislature named the town as Louisiana's Pie Capital in 2001.
U.S. Route 71 runs directly through Lecompte, about 25 minutes south of the international airport in nearby Alexandria and (roughly) at the midpoint of the road between Baton Rouge and Shreveport. It might not look like much at first glance, but Lecompte's typo-strewn backstory, famous pies, and handy location make it an excellent pit stop on a larger road trip. Louisiana is the state with the most road rage in America, so if the ride's getting heated, Lecompte is a great town to pull over in and let things cool off like a pie on the windowsill.
Things to do in Lecompte, Louisiana
The main attraction in Lecompte is Lea's Lunchroom, which started out as a gas station selling ham sandwiches, coffee, and popcorn in 1928. In those days, the original founder, Lea Johnson, guessed they made about two pies a week. Now, the restaurant serves nearly 65,000 pies a year, always rolling the dough and cracking the eggs by hand.
The restaurant is a refuge for all types — Louisiana governors and outlaws like Bonnie and Clyde are said to have stopped in at Lea's for coconut creme pie and coffee. The Johnson family still runs it, and according to them, not much of their menu has changed in the last 90 years. That makes sense, because not much has changed in the surrounding Lecompte, either. The area has the unbeatable charm of a place that doesn't want to keep up with the Joneses. Fill up on pie, take one to go, and continue on through green magnolia trees, sugarcane fields, and muddy bayou waters that make up the rest of the Lecompte. There's a busted old racetrack in the woods rumored to be Lecomte's home track, and a small library with a replica of the local legend. No photos exist of the iconic horse, so the quaint library statue of Lecomte is all we have to remember him by.
Things to do around Lecompte, Louisiana
Locals will be the first to tell you that Lecompte is a one-horse town. Even if that horse is a famous one, the town is still largely known as a stop on the road. You won't find hotels in Lecompte, but the surrounding area gives you plenty to work with. Lecompte is located in central Louisiana, also known as the Crossroads region. If you've had your pie and are still in the mood to explore, the Crossroads have plenty of history, fun, and outdoor action within an easy drive from Lecompte.
Take a moment of reflection while your pie digests at the nearby Epps House landmark. This home was originally built by Solomon Northup, the free man who was enslaved for a dozen years and wrote the book "Twelve Years a Slave." It pairs well with a trip to the Kent Plantation House, a beautifully preserved structure that was built before the United States purchased Louisiana from France. Both of these historical buildings are in nearby Alexandria, a dynamic hub of Creole culture and small-town vibes very close to Lecompte.
Alexandria is the largest city in central Louisiana, offering a variety of hotels, restaurants, and family-friendly activities. Be sure to stop at the Alexandria Zoo, a kid-friendly attraction with shaded paths, swampy habitats, and African lions on display. The woods are also close by if you want to get away from it all. Hundreds of thousands of pristine acres with serene camping and trails are a short drive from Lecompte in the Kisatchie National Forest. You can hike, bike, paddle, or just park by a lake with a pie in your hands and call it a day.