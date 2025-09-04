Arizona's '5-Billion Star Hotel' Is A Hand-Crafted B&B That's A Base Camp To The State's Most Iconic Natural Sites

You can go to the fanciest hotels and spend hundreds of dollars per night, but the magic of some places is such that — even if they cost much less — the stay is even more valuable and memorable. Instead of a luxury resort, nature lovers, adventurers, and thrill seekers may prefer sleeping in a Scandinavian tree house or at an eco-conscious sanctuary, 1,200 feet above the Pacific Ocean. In Arizona, an accommodation of this subtype beckons visitors to reconnect with nature and stargaze under skies free of any light pollution.

The Shash Dine' Eco-Retreat is, above all else, an experience. Guests can rest their heads in traditional Navajo dwellings called hooghans, warmly decorated tents, sheep wagons, or wooden cabins (if they prefer having walls and a ceiling around them). What guests also get with these unique lodging options and the scenic setting is a stay in a historic place with Native historical and cultural importance. Some hooghans on the property were built dozens of generations ago, rock walls are adorned with petroglyphs, and pieces of ancient artifacts lie scattered around the grounds.

Electricity and Wi-fi are not available onsite. Instead, solar lights, LED lights, candle lanterns, and stars — 5 billion of them! — are the only light sources. Even without modern amenities, the retreat receives very high marks on TripAdvisor, with one reviewer raving, "This was one of the most amazing places and experiences I have ever had. Location was AMAZING, stars in the sky AMAZING, hosts AMAZING! This place should be on everyone's bucket list. I can't wait to come back!!"