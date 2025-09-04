Arizona's '5-Billion Star Hotel' Is A Hand-Crafted B&B That's A Base Camp To The State's Most Iconic Natural Sites
You can go to the fanciest hotels and spend hundreds of dollars per night, but the magic of some places is such that — even if they cost much less — the stay is even more valuable and memorable. Instead of a luxury resort, nature lovers, adventurers, and thrill seekers may prefer sleeping in a Scandinavian tree house or at an eco-conscious sanctuary, 1,200 feet above the Pacific Ocean. In Arizona, an accommodation of this subtype beckons visitors to reconnect with nature and stargaze under skies free of any light pollution.
The Shash Dine' Eco-Retreat is, above all else, an experience. Guests can rest their heads in traditional Navajo dwellings called hooghans, warmly decorated tents, sheep wagons, or wooden cabins (if they prefer having walls and a ceiling around them). What guests also get with these unique lodging options and the scenic setting is a stay in a historic place with Native historical and cultural importance. Some hooghans on the property were built dozens of generations ago, rock walls are adorned with petroglyphs, and pieces of ancient artifacts lie scattered around the grounds.
Electricity and Wi-fi are not available onsite. Instead, solar lights, LED lights, candle lanterns, and stars — 5 billion of them! — are the only light sources. Even without modern amenities, the retreat receives very high marks on TripAdvisor, with one reviewer raving, "This was one of the most amazing places and experiences I have ever had. Location was AMAZING, stars in the sky AMAZING, hosts AMAZING! This place should be on everyone's bucket list. I can't wait to come back!!"
Stay at Shash Dine Eco-Retreat and soak in the culture and beautiful scenery
Navajo culture is not the only thing to dive into here, as the Shash Dine' Eco-Retreat is conveniently located near some of Arizona's most iconic natural sites. The Colorado River's twisting meander, Horseshoe Bend, is less than a 15-minute drive from the property. Page, Arizona — the nearest city to Shash Dine Eco-Retreat — is only a 20-minute drive away, as is the enormous reservoir of Lake Powell, one of America's prettiest lakes for endless outdoor fun.
A stay at Shash Dine' Eco-Retreat is as customizable as you'd like it to be. You can explore the surrounding area on your own during the day and return to the property at night just to stargaze and sleep. If this option appeals to you, you would simply book a room, with prices starting around $150 per night (rates may vary with the season).
Alternatively, you can choose a retreat package, sit back, and enjoy an experience that's curated for you. The Navajo Experience, for example, includes the following: two nights' stay in a hooghan; a traditional dinner of lamb, vegetables, bread, dessert, and drinks (vegetarian options available); daily breakfast; Navajo storytelling during meals; and an early morning photo op in the surreal setting. You can also book convertible cruises through the desert, hikes in the nearby wilderness, and scenic trips to the East Rim of the Grand Canyon. All-inclusive packages, such as the Ultimate Back to Nature Getaway, are available to larger groups at discounted prices.