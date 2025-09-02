Just Beyond Nashville Is A Golden Sand Beach Park With Pristine Water And Tranquil Camping
While Nashville is full of fascinating places to visit, such as the iconic tourist attraction, the Nashville Parthenon, it's also nice to take a break from the city's sizzling hot temperatures. The Anderson Road Recreation Area is only a 20-minute drive away from the Nashville city limits and is tucked into an eastern nook of Percy Priest Lake, Tennessee's lake of islands and endless outdoor adventure. Percy Priest Lake welcomes millions of visitors each year, but the Anderson Road Recreation Area provides a quiet corner of the destination that makes visitors feel as if they've been let in on a special secret.
And that feeling isn't wrong. The calm, shallow water sparkles at the edge of a stretch of impossibly golden sand. At the shoreline, the water is see-through jade before melting into a sky-tinted cerulean. The waters face Bear Island and reach to the forest-lined borders of the lake. Just inland, picnic tables overlook the water and sit underneath tall, leafy trees, offering an additional reprieve from the heat on sunny days. You don't have to leave this lakeside paradise when the sun goes down, either. There are 10 RV campsites and 26 primitive campsites nestled just steps from the beach, with access to Anderson Road.
Enjoy the pretty beach and campgrounds at the Anderson Road Recreation Area
Not only is the water gorgeous at the Anderson Road Recreation Area, but it is also perfectly safe to swim in. There's a roped-off designated swimming area with dinghies that keep motorized boats at bay, putting your mind at ease when the little ones jump in. Also, pets are not allowed, keeping the area clean of animal waste, and leaving the ducks to frolic at their leisure.
If you're spending the day there, guests recommend arriving early to secure a good parking spot and picnic table. Going early on a weekday could also help you avoid possible crowds. There are no food options on the beach, so you'll want to pack a lunch or take advantage of the grills at the picnic tables. Kids have the option of enjoying the beach and a little playground with a slide.
Camping at the Anderson Road Campground is a breeze for both those bringing an RV and visitors who opt to pitch a tent. Overnight stays are made comfortable with laundry facilities, restrooms, showers, a dump station, and a boat ramp with easy access to the rest of Percy Priest Lake. Its 10 RV campsites are equipped with electrical outlets, and campsite fees are reasonable at $24 for standard non-electrical sites and $36 for standard electric sites (at time of writing). Campers are allowed to stay for 14 days within a 30-day stretch. The campground's season is long, starting on May 12 and ending on September 29.
Hike, exercise, and fish the Anderson Road Recreation Area
While it would be nice to travel all the way to Tennessee's Appalachian Mountains for scenic trails and fishing, you can hike and fish at the Anderson Road Recreation Area. The Anderson Road Fitness Trail is adjacent to the campsites, with access at the top of Anderson Road. The 1.3-mile loop is unique for its designated workout stations. As you walk (or run) around the scenic trail, you can stop to do some pull-ups, stretches, and practice balancing on beams. The trail is shaded, paved, and leads to the water.
If you want to fish, there's a boat ramp leading from the campground to Percy Priest Lake. Anglers can bait their hooks for a variety of fish, including striped bass, sunfish, catfish, and trout. To prevent the spread of invasive species, the park asks that visitors properly clean, drain, and dry their boats after coming into contact with the water. It's also important to dispose of any extra bait, worms, or fish parts in the trash.
There's a $5 parking fee for access (at time of writing) to the Anderson Road Recreation Area. There are no lifeguards at the beach, so keep that in mind if you or anyone in your group can't swim. There are trash bins on-site and pavilions if the picnic tables under the trees aren't free. Visitors note that parking is not far from the beach and that clean restrooms are also available nearby.