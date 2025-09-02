Just Beyond Nashville Is A Golden Sand Beach Park With Pristine Water And Tranquil Camping

Not only is the water gorgeous at the Anderson Road Recreation Area, but it is also perfectly safe to swim in. There's a roped-off designated swimming area with dinghies that keep motorized boats at bay, putting your mind at ease when the little ones jump in. Also, pets are not allowed, keeping the area clean of animal waste, and leaving the ducks to frolic at their leisure.

If you're spending the day there, guests recommend arriving early to secure a good parking spot and picnic table. Going early on a weekday could also help you avoid possible crowds. There are no food options on the beach, so you'll want to pack a lunch or take advantage of the grills at the picnic tables. Kids have the option of enjoying the beach and a little playground with a slide.

Camping at the Anderson Road Campground is a breeze for both those bringing an RV and visitors who opt to pitch a tent. Overnight stays are made comfortable with laundry facilities, restrooms, showers, a dump station, and a boat ramp with easy access to the rest of Percy Priest Lake. Its 10 RV campsites are equipped with electrical outlets, and campsite fees are reasonable at $24 for standard non-electrical sites and $36 for standard electric sites (at time of writing). Campers are allowed to stay for 14 days within a 30-day stretch. The campground's season is long, starting on May 12 and ending on September 29.