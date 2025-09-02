Arizona's Most Scorpion-Filled Destinations Are Not For The Faint Of Heart
Symbolically, scorpions are powerful and mysterious creatures. Representing strength, protection, adaptability, and transformation, the small but mighty arachnids are associated with the sign of Scorpio in astrology, said to infuse those born under the sign with their most potent qualities. Though scorpions are revered as a positive force in many cultures – representing goddesses and gods in ancient mythologies – they can be a rather foreboding sight. Armed with eight legs, two pincers, and a curved tail poised to sting prey with a lethal injection of venom, it's safe to say that the deadly denizens of the desert incite fear more often than a sense of peace.
Scorpions are famously adaptable to their environments, but you won't find them everywhere in the U.S. Thriving in arid climates, they typically reside in states with hotter temperatures, such as Arizona. Full of canyons, red rocks, mountains, and forests, Arizona may be a scenic destination to visit, but it's also a hotbed of scorpion activity. Home to around 40 to 60 species, the Grand Canyon State is crawling with scorpions, some more dangerous than others. If you'd rather not cross paths with one, here are a handful of areas and cities in Arizona to avoid.
Gilbert
Situated just outside Phoenix, Gilbert is an often-overlooked Arizona town surrounded by the sweltering landscape of the Sonoran Desert. With temperatures peaking at 111 degrees or higher during the hot summer months and vegetation thriving in residential areas year-round, Gilbert's environment is an ideal breeding ground for scorpions.
The most common is the bark scorpion, which is the most venomous scorpion species in North America. Though they're relatively small — growing up to 2.5 inches long –, they pack a deadly punch — or rather, a deadly sting. Using their powerful pincers, they lock their prey in a tight grip while administering a potent shot of venom from their tail. As natural predators, they aren't picky about their prey, consuming an array of insects, spiders, and even fellow scorpions.
Tan in color with a slightly darker back, the bark scorpion's most distinctive feature is its ability to glow under ultraviolet light. If you have a black light handy, they're easier to spot, appearing eerily green and fluorescent. Luckily, they hibernate during the winter, but watch out during the summer months when they're thriving and the scorpion mothers are giving birth. Often found under rocks or hiding in crevices, their ability to climb extends their stomping grounds to trees and high places. So, when in Gilbert, beware both above and below.
Mesa
You might not expect scorpions to be prevalent in an urban setting like Mesa, Arizona's third-largest city with scenic canyon views and warm weather, but the city's proximity to the desert makes them common. In addition to the bark scorpion, you can find other species such as the desert hairy scorpion (also known as the giant hairy scorpion), whose name is derived from the tiny brown hairs that cover its yellow body. The largest scorpion species in North America, it can grow up to 5.5 inches long. However, for the most part, it is more intimidating than dangerous, all bark with little bite. If you get stung by a desert hairy scorpion, its pain level is on par with a bee sting, and their venom isn't strong enough to be fatal.
Another species common in the Mesa area is the Arizona striped tail scorpion. As the name suggests, these medium-sized scorpions are distinguishable by the dark brown stripe on their tails, which are thicker than those of bark scorpions. Despite their larger tails, the venom inside their stingers isn't stong enough to cause medical harm to humans. Lastly, the yellow ground scorpion also inhibits Mesa. Similar in size and color to the bark scorpion, they're often mistaken for their venomous lookalikes. However, like the Arizona striped tail scorpion, their stings cause nothing more than a less-than-lethal prick of pain.
Scottsdale
The Scottsdale Scorpions aren't just a baseball team in Arizona — real scorpions live in the city, too. A fatal threat to children and pets, bark scorpions are the most common. Similar to Mesa, the giant hairy scorpion and the Arizona striped tail scorpion are common in Scottsdale, known to infest homes by entering through small cracks and crevices.
If you're living in Scottsdale and want to keep the scorpions at bay, there are basic precautions you can take to prevent them from infesting your home. Though they thrive in dry climates, scorpions are also attracted to moisture. Reducing the unintentionally inviting damp areas in your house (caused by leaky pipes, bathrooms with bad ventilation, etc.) can reduce the risk of infestation. If you have already have an insect problem, such as cockroaches, your home becomes an all-you-can-eat buffet for scorpions, which prey on other creepy crawly creatures. So, exterminating other bugs – even before any sign of a scorpion — is an important protective measure to take.
While they may not be the most welcome houseguests, scorpions play a vital role in the ecosystem around Scottsdale, helping to maintain a balance in the insect and spider population. However, that delicate balance can be thrown off-kilter, and there is such a thing as too many scorpions.
Paradise Valley
Yes, there are even scorpions in paradise – Paradise Valley, that is. Situated just north of Scottsdale, the serene desert town is framed by mountains on all sides and filled with scorpions in the spaces between. With an average of 294 days of sunshine a year, Paradise Valley's climate is especially accommodating to its scorpion residents. According to Seal Out Scorpion's "Arizona Scorpion Map," the threat of scorpions is "high" across the Paradise Valley region, with sightings considerably common in neighborhoods with 85050 and 85234 zip codes.
One scorpion infestation in particular was massive enough to inspire a lawsuit. After renting out a multimillion-dollar home in Paradise Valley in 2015, Chicago Cubs executive Theo Epstein and his family discovered a community of unwanted roommates: 45 bark scorpions that, reportedly, "lit up like a Christmas tree" under a thorough black light inspection. Quick to pack up and move out, Epstein and his family demanded a refund for their two-month stay, plus the $5,000 security deposit, and compensation for their relocation. Stinging back, the homeowners retaliated with a lawsuit, suing the Epstein family for $51,405 in damages.
Regardless of whether the homeowners were previously aware of the infestation or not, the case goes to show how serious the scorpion problem is in Paradise Valley — even in the most paradise-like homes.