Arizona's Most Scorpion-Filled Destinations Are Not For The Faint Of Heart

Symbolically, scorpions are powerful and mysterious creatures. Representing strength, protection, adaptability, and transformation, the small but mighty arachnids are associated with the sign of Scorpio in astrology, said to infuse those born under the sign with their most potent qualities. Though scorpions are revered as a positive force in many cultures – representing goddesses and gods in ancient mythologies – they can be a rather foreboding sight. Armed with eight legs, two pincers, and a curved tail poised to sting prey with a lethal injection of venom, it's safe to say that the deadly denizens of the desert incite fear more often than a sense of peace.

Scorpions are famously adaptable to their environments, but you won't find them everywhere in the U.S. Thriving in arid climates, they typically reside in states with hotter temperatures, such as Arizona. Full of canyons, red rocks, mountains, and forests, Arizona may be a scenic destination to visit, but it's also a hotbed of scorpion activity. Home to around 40 to 60 species, the Grand Canyon State is crawling with scorpions, some more dangerous than others. If you'd rather not cross paths with one, here are a handful of areas and cities in Arizona to avoid.