Arizona's Most Unmatched Drive Is A Road Trip Full Of Canyons, Red Rocks, Mountain Roads, And Forests
One of the many joys of visiting Flagstaff is doing the drive through a place known as the Edge of the World, also known as East Pocket — a rocky and forested area between Sedona and Flagstaff. While it used to be a closely guarded local secret, it's now widely known as one of the best ways to see northern Arizona's diverse landscape. From Flagstaff, the drive is a 54-mile-long scenic off-roading trail in the Coconino National Forest that features gorgeous views of the Mogollon Rim, Sedona's red rocks, ponderosa pine forests, golden meadows, and even the Verde Valley — a luscious patch of green in the unforgiving arid environment.
Due to the drop-off cliffs, the Edge of the World drive is aptly named. The route travels from Flagstaff and then along Woody Mountain Road and Forest Road 231. Alternatively, you can access the Edge of the World area from Sedona by taking Highway 89A to Forest Road 535 and then to Forest Road 231. Cell service can be spotty all around here, so make sure that you download any maps you need before you leave.
The drive in from Flagstaff is slightly easier than the one from Sedona, but expect a bumpy, adventurous ride no matter which direction you come from. While unforgettable, the road through the Edge of the World is rough and can become impassable in certain weather conditions. Flagstaff is actually one of the snowiest mountain towns in America, so runoff from melted snow or rain can drastically change the roads from day to day around here. Therefore, it's best to check the weather forecast vigilantly, and if possible, do this drive with a high-clearance or four-wheel-drive vehicle.
Things to see and do along the drive
The drive through the Edge of the World features stopping points such as scenic pullouts and a few famous photo spots, which are excellent places to rest, picnic, or take a short stroll. The most popular stop is the area's namesake Edge of the World viewpoint (it's simply marked as Edge of the World on Google Maps). This place serves up some great material for photographers and Instagram aficionados, especially Jenga Rocks (also called The Knob or Lego Rock), a unique stack of boulders reminiscent of the block-stacking game, Jenga. The Edge of the World viewpoint is amazing to visit in the evening hours, when the golden-hour light causes distant Sedona rock formations like Cathedral Rock and Courthouse Butte to glow a fiery red.
You don't need a permit to camp in the dispersed camping spots along the drive and near the viewpoint, but note that spots closest to the viewpoint are usually the first to go. No amenities are available here, so bring plenty of food and water and plan to pack out your waste. Remember, it's important to leave no trace of your visit in order to keep this area as pristine as possible so that other visitors can enjoy it, too. Since there are times when campfires are banned in certain parts of Arizona (check current conditions at sites like the Arizona Interagency Wildfire Prevention), Edge of the World campers may want to consider a few alternatives to campfires for s'mores and sing-alongs.
When to visit the Edge of the World area
The weather in Flagstaff is pretty mild in the summer (highs in the 80s), especially compared to places like Phoenix, which was named the sunniest spot in America and is often the hottest, too. This means, however, that everyone and their grandmothers in the Phoenix metro area will be driving north to Flagstaff and Sedona to escape the heat, making these areas more crowded in the summer months. To avoid the crowds, consider visiting the Edge of the World area in the late spring or early fall, when the weather is still pleasant and the roads are free of snow.
No matter what time of year you visit, it can get chilly in Arizona's high country at night, so bring warm clothing if you're planning to camp out, as well as warm enough sleeping bags and a weatherproof tent. If you don't want to invest in new camping gear, consider this item you may already have that might make your camping experience more comfortable.