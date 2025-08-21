Arizona's Most Unmatched Drive Is A Road Trip Full Of Canyons, Red Rocks, Mountain Roads, And Forests

One of the many joys of visiting Flagstaff is doing the drive through a place known as the Edge of the World, also known as East Pocket — a rocky and forested area between Sedona and Flagstaff. While it used to be a closely guarded local secret, it's now widely known as one of the best ways to see northern Arizona's diverse landscape. From Flagstaff, the drive is a 54-mile-long scenic off-roading trail in the Coconino National Forest that features gorgeous views of the Mogollon Rim, Sedona's red rocks, ponderosa pine forests, golden meadows, and even the Verde Valley — a luscious patch of green in the unforgiving arid environment.

Due to the drop-off cliffs, the Edge of the World drive is aptly named. The route travels from Flagstaff and then along Woody Mountain Road and Forest Road 231. Alternatively, you can access the Edge of the World area from Sedona by taking Highway 89A to Forest Road 535 and then to Forest Road 231. Cell service can be spotty all around here, so make sure that you download any maps you need before you leave.

The drive in from Flagstaff is slightly easier than the one from Sedona, but expect a bumpy, adventurous ride no matter which direction you come from. While unforgettable, the road through the Edge of the World is rough and can become impassable in certain weather conditions. Flagstaff is actually one of the snowiest mountain towns in America, so runoff from melted snow or rain can drastically change the roads from day to day around here. Therefore, it's best to check the weather forecast vigilantly, and if possible, do this drive with a high-clearance or four-wheel-drive vehicle.