Texas' Large Wildlife Refuge On The Gulf Coast Is A Free-To-Visit Wildlife Watching Gem With Serene Marshes

Stretching an impressive 58,861 acres, the McFaddin National Wildlife Refuge in Texas is a natural gem worth visiting at least once. The refuge is home to the largest freshwater marsh on the Lone Star State's coast (not to be confused with Caddo Lake's gothic swamps) as well as 27 different duck species, more than 80,000 snow geese, and even alligators. McFaddin is open daily from sunrise to sunset and there's no admission fee to enjoy the many outdoor activities it offers.

This marshy refuge was established in 1980. While it might seem tailored for only bird and wildlife enthusiasts, there are plenty of things to enjoy. Visitors can partake in fishing, hiking, and boating just to name a few. Also, the many roads spread across the refuge are great for enjoying a quiet drive surrounded by nature.

The McFaddin National Wildlife Refuge is located very near to the Louisiana border. Nearby towns include Sabine Pass roughly 15 minutes away as well as Port Arthur half an hour to the north. The refuge can be accessed by driving on Highway 8. Houston is just under two hours away. As such, the George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) is a good option for flying into the area even if it's known for having long TSA wait times.