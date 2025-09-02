Florida's Unique And Popular Wildlife Attraction Is A Disappointing Tourist Trap With Troublesome Issues

With so many incredible things to do in Orlando beyond Disney World, it might come as a surprise that the city is often considered one of Florida's most disappointing destinations. This reputation stems largely from its many tourist traps — including Gatorland. "The Alligator Capital of the World," as the park calls itself, offers close encounters with alligators, crocodiles, and other wildlife, along with several shows and attractions. And while some visitors may find this gator park fun and entertaining, many others have raised concerns over issues like alleged animal abuse and high entrance fees. This unflattering combination could indeed turn the experience into a disappointment for many tourists.

Gatorland is located at 14501 South Orange Blossom Trail. It is a 110-acre wildlife park established in 1949 as a roadside attraction showcasing Florida's iconic alligators. Today, the park has expanded its collection to include other animals such as capybaras, parakeets, Florida panthers, snakes, and tortoises, among other species.

The park's general admission fees are not the cheapest, starting at $35 for adults and $25 for children at the time of writing. These fees include access to some of Gatorland's attractions — including the free-flight aviary and petting zoo — and three animal shows. Animal exhibits such as the rare leucistic white gators and Florida panthers are also included in the cost of admission.