Between D.C. And Baltimore Is Maryland's Historic Community With An Adventure Park, Museums, And Art
Tucked away between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore is a small historic community in Maryland, home to museums, public art, restaurants, and a variety of outdoor activities. The town, founded by the Quakers in the 18th century, is a quiet community nestled between the busier suburbs that surround D.C. Right off Maryland Route 200, the area feels secluded, but offers quick access to two major metropolitan areas. D.C. has been named the best U.S. city for parks in 2025, but this nearby suburb has a lot of greenery of its own.
With proximity to Olney and Ashton, there are a variety of dining options in and around Sandy Spring (which itself is tiny). In addition to quick-service chains, several local restaurants serve the area. Dempsey's of Ashton is a diner and local institution, has been open since 1993. It serves typical diner fare and is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. In Olney, you'll find upscale Italian at Salt & Vine and casual eats at Brew Belly. Olney is also home to the rare sit-down Cava, the fast-casual chain that originated in Maryland.
Where Sandy Spring and Olney come together, you'll also find one of the area's regional theaters, which stages performances year-round. Across the street, the Olney Ale House, whose building dates to the 1920s, has been closed since the pandemic and a fire, but is expected to reopen. The restaurant is a 5-minute drive from Sandy Spring's Adventure Park.
Spend a day in the trees at the Sandy Spring Adventure Park
Probably the biggest draw Sandy Spring has for families is the local adventure park: An elevated, wooden obstacle and zipline course in the trees. Opened in 2011, the Adventure Park at Sandy Spring Friends School has grown over the past decade, adding new courses, food trucks, ax-throwing, and a separate labyrinth course for groups and parties. The park's labyrinth is a course designed for children ages 7 and older, and can be done with groups, as opposed to individual children navigating the trees on their own.
The Adventure Park is an aerial obstacle course in the woods, with routes varying in length, difficulty, and distance from the ground. Within the main section, 14 courses span seven different levels of difficulty. The courses are color-coordinated by difficulty, ranging from purple (acceptable for children ages 5 to 6) to double black (for ages 15 and older).
Many adults, however, have no interest in the double black course. Several easy and medium difficulty courses lie in between. Most courses include zip lines, and you're required to go through a quick training session before being strapped in. Three-hour general admission tickets range from $22 for children to $69 for adults. Reduced-price tickets are also available in the evening during the final hours before the park closes at 10 p.m. (or 7 p.m. on Mondays). If you're looking for more outdoor activities that accommodate the whole family, another town between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., is a Maryland gem with a stunning botanical garden.
Visit Sandy Spring's Museums
Sandy Spring may be small, but it boasts a lively public art scene and two museums. The Sandy Spring Museum is open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Founded to preserve the origins and history of the town, it has since expanded to include arts and cultural exhibits. The museum describes itself as a community-centered institution that "advances social equity" and showcases a variety of "diverse regional art."
The Sandy Spring Museum began in 1981 in the basement of the local Sandy Spring Bank, where artifacts were displayed and lectures on local history were held. It later moved to its current location on Bentley Road, on land donated by a resident who gave more than 7 acres for the museum's construction. The site has been home to the museum since 1997. Today, the Sandy Spring Museum hosts rotating art exhibitions, workshops, and events that range from talks to yoga and meditation classes to social gatherings. Just a short drive away is D.C., the "Capital of Free Museums," and America's most affordable and iconic destination for history buffs.
The town is also home to the Sandy Spring Slave Museum and African Art Gallery. Sandy Spring maintained a free Black population 100 years before the Emancipation Proclamation, on the same land where the museum now stands — history that is deeply connected with the nearby Sandy Spring Quaker community. Today, the museum documents the heritage of African American families in Montgomery County, Maryland, dating back to slavery, as well as the broad history from the Middle Passage through the Underground Railroad, the civil rights movement, and the accomplishments of Black Americans up to the present day. Nearby, you can also walk the Underground Railroad Experience Trail at Woodlawn Manor Cultural Park.