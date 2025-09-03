Between D.C. And Baltimore Is Maryland's Historic Community With An Adventure Park, Museums, And Art

Tucked away between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore is a small historic community in Maryland, home to museums, public art, restaurants, and a variety of outdoor activities. The town, founded by the Quakers in the 18th century, is a quiet community nestled between the busier suburbs that surround D.C. Right off Maryland Route 200, the area feels secluded, but offers quick access to two major metropolitan areas. D.C. has been named the best U.S. city for parks in 2025, but this nearby suburb has a lot of greenery of its own.

With proximity to Olney and Ashton, there are a variety of dining options in and around Sandy Spring (which itself is tiny). In addition to quick-service chains, several local restaurants serve the area. Dempsey's of Ashton is a diner and local institution, has been open since 1993. It serves typical diner fare and is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. In Olney, you'll find upscale Italian at Salt & Vine and casual eats at Brew Belly. Olney is also home to the rare sit-down Cava, the fast-casual chain that originated in Maryland.

Where Sandy Spring and Olney come together, you'll also find one of the area's regional theaters, which stages performances year-round. Across the street, the Olney Ale House, whose building dates to the 1920s, has been closed since the pandemic and a fire, but is expected to reopen. The restaurant is a 5-minute drive from Sandy Spring's Adventure Park.