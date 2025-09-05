This Tennessee Community Hidden In A National Forest Boasts Beautiful Waterfalls And One Of America's Oldest Trails

When you're in Coker Creek, you might feel like you're in the middle of nowhere. However, this remote place has actually been at the heart of American history for hundreds of years, and as you walk its trails, seek out the sounds of serene waterfalls, and explore the forest for yourself, you will be walking sacred ground, in the footsteps of those who came before. Coker Creek itself played a key role in one of the most horrific events in U.S. history. At one time, this was Cherokee land, but this spot became a hub for prospectors who found gold in the creek that gives this community its name. When this happened, the Cherokee people, including children and elderly, were illegally forced by armed troops to leave the area and walk hundreds of miles, leading to the deaths of more than 4000 individuals on what has become known as the Trail of Tears.

One of the most interesting routes to walk in the area is the Unicoi Turnpike Trail. It's hard to say exactly how old it really is, as references to it (by various different names) date back to the first records of the area now known as Cherokee National Forest. First used by the Cherokee, then soldiers in the French and Indian War, the Revolutionary War, and the Civil War. This trail has been a toll road, a route for prospectors, and the beginning of the Trail of Tears itself. However, today, it will look just like a hiking trail, like any other in Cherokee National Forest. While Coker Creek is mostly visited by those looking to head out into the breathtaking wild natural landscape, it is also the perfect place to remember the past, and those who used to live in this incredible place.