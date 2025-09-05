This Tennessee Community Hidden In A National Forest Boasts Beautiful Waterfalls And One Of America's Oldest Trails
Cherokee National Forest is twice the size of the entire city of Los Angeles, containing a staggering 660,000 acres of lush mountain forest. Here, in the Southern Appalachians, you'll find hundreds of miles of hiking trails, including part of the Unicoi Trail, which might be the oldest hiking trail in the United States, and the epic thru-hiking route: the Appalachian Trail. Whether you explore on foot or behind the wheel, there's plenty of spectacular landscapes to see within the forest, from towering waterfalls to rushing rivers. It would take a very long time to actually see all of this enormous forest, so unless you're planning on moving to the border between Tennessee and North Carolina (or at least the nearby scenic city of Chattanooga, Tennessee, which is less than two hours away on Interstate 75), you'll need to choose a home base to start your journey. Your best bet is Coker Creek.
Coker Creek is a tiny community located inside Cherokee National Forest. As you drive through, you'll see cars parked outside the few buildings, shops selling knick-knacks and keepsakes, and artisans and makers selling their wares to visiting hikers and campers passing through. Stop by the Heritage Center to learn more about the history of the region and get directions to some of the most incredible natural sights in the surrounding forest.
Hike beautiful trails and find incredible waterfalls by Coker Creek
If you're starting your journey into Cherokee National Forest at Coker Creek, you will not want to miss the Coker Creek Falls Trail, which is worth the journey here on its own. The trail follows a gorge to views of stair step falls and serene forest pools. This two-hour trek can be a bit of a challenge, especially because it's often overgrown and can have fallen trees crossing the trail, but if you're used to hiking on fairly wild Appalachian routes, you shouldn't have too much trouble. Keep your eyes open for the waterfalls along the way, especially if there has been recent rainfall. In the spring and summer this can also be a mesmerizing place to see wildflowers in bloom.
Coker Creek is also close to several famous trails that you can hike part of during your visit. The Coker Creek Falls Trail actually connects to the John Muir Trail (not to be confused with California's crowded trail by the same name), which is a relatively easy hike through the woods along the bank of the Hiwassee River that is definitely worth a few added hours on your journey. You can also explore a part of the extremely old Unicoi Turnpike Trail close to Conker Creek.
Learn about the history of Coker Creek and Cherokee National Forest
When you're in Coker Creek, you might feel like you're in the middle of nowhere. However, this remote place has actually been at the heart of American history for hundreds of years, and as you walk its trails, seek out the sounds of serene waterfalls, and explore the forest for yourself, you will be walking sacred ground, in the footsteps of those who came before. Coker Creek itself played a key role in one of the most horrific events in U.S. history. At one time, this was Cherokee land, but this spot became a hub for prospectors who found gold in the creek that gives this community its name. When this happened, the Cherokee people, including children and elderly, were illegally forced by armed troops to leave the area and walk hundreds of miles, leading to the deaths of more than 4000 individuals on what has become known as the Trail of Tears.
One of the most interesting routes to walk in the area is the Unicoi Turnpike Trail. It's hard to say exactly how old it really is, as references to it (by various different names) date back to the first records of the area now known as Cherokee National Forest. First used by the Cherokee, then soldiers in the French and Indian War, the Revolutionary War, and the Civil War. This trail has been a toll road, a route for prospectors, and the beginning of the Trail of Tears itself. However, today, it will look just like a hiking trail, like any other in Cherokee National Forest. While Coker Creek is mostly visited by those looking to head out into the breathtaking wild natural landscape, it is also the perfect place to remember the past, and those who used to live in this incredible place.