Virginia's Historic Winery Is Housed Within A Breathtaking Estate At The Blue Ridge Mountains' Foothills

If you're visiting lively towns in Virginia's majestic Blue Ridge Mountains, there is one stop you should absolutely make. This is particularly true if you're taking the breathtaking Monticello Wine Trail in the Monticello AVA — inspired by the vision of America's third president, Thomas Jefferson. Barboursville Vineyards in Barboursville, Virginia, has everything you need for the perfect day, or several days, of wine-tasting in Virginia. In fact, the original building at Barboursville Vineyards, between Monticello and Montpelier, was designed by Jefferson himself.

While it burned down in 1884, the substantial ruins are still on the grounds, and you can check them out as you taste some of the vineyard's award-winning wines. That includes their signature wine, Octagon, which has won several awards from the esteemed Virginia Governor's Cup. On this gorgeous spot, you can taste wines, stay on the property, take a self-guided tour, enjoy a fabulous meal, and even visit some artifacts from the early United States, including a letter from President John Quincy Adams naming James Barbour (whose estate this was) as Secretary of War.

One reviewer on TripAdvisor said of the vineyards, "What an amazing experience! ... We've hit about every vineyard in the Charlottesville area and these wines were by far the best. We didn't taste anything we didn't like. Can't wait to come back when things start to bloom! 10+"