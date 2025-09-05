Ohio's Beach Park On The Banks Of Lake Erie Is A Recreation Haven Minutes Away From Downtown Cleveland

America has plenty of amazing cities in its vast corridor between New York and Los Angeles. Even the Midwest is not defined entirely by Chicago, but it boasts plenty of underrated urban destinations that are well worth a visit. Ohio's lakeside city of Cleveland is a hidden gem that beats out coastal giants for budget-friendliness. Like many big cities, Cleveland has plenty of cultural attractions, restaurants, and unique experiences to delight visitors. However, Cleveland's prime spot on Lake Erie also provides it with superb water recreation you wouldn't expect in a city of its size. Like the best seaside destinations on the east and west coasts, Cleveland has a delightful collection of top-notch beaches and waterside parks. And though any of the beaches in Cleveland's metropolitan area are great for a swim, the extraordinary Edgewater Beach offers perhaps the best combination of water recreation and convenient proximity to Downtown Cleveland.

True to its name, Edgewater Beach is a gorgeous slice of Lake Erie's coastline, offering a seaside feel for Midwesterners who miss the ocean. While its mix of blue waters and golden sands is undoubtedly beautiful, Edgewater Beach also protects lovely green parklands, with exceptional views of the Cleveland skyline not far behind. In terms of convenience, Edgewater Beach is a mere 10 miles from the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, with a painless commute (or Uber ride) from most of the city's central attractions. All in all, Edgewater Beach is the perfect spot to take a dip (or lounge on the sands), while still having all that Cleveland has to offer right at your fingertips.