Ohio's Beach Park On The Banks Of Lake Erie Is A Recreation Haven Minutes Away From Downtown Cleveland
America has plenty of amazing cities in its vast corridor between New York and Los Angeles. Even the Midwest is not defined entirely by Chicago, but it boasts plenty of underrated urban destinations that are well worth a visit. Ohio's lakeside city of Cleveland is a hidden gem that beats out coastal giants for budget-friendliness. Like many big cities, Cleveland has plenty of cultural attractions, restaurants, and unique experiences to delight visitors. However, Cleveland's prime spot on Lake Erie also provides it with superb water recreation you wouldn't expect in a city of its size. Like the best seaside destinations on the east and west coasts, Cleveland has a delightful collection of top-notch beaches and waterside parks. And though any of the beaches in Cleveland's metropolitan area are great for a swim, the extraordinary Edgewater Beach offers perhaps the best combination of water recreation and convenient proximity to Downtown Cleveland.
True to its name, Edgewater Beach is a gorgeous slice of Lake Erie's coastline, offering a seaside feel for Midwesterners who miss the ocean. While its mix of blue waters and golden sands is undoubtedly beautiful, Edgewater Beach also protects lovely green parklands, with exceptional views of the Cleveland skyline not far behind. In terms of convenience, Edgewater Beach is a mere 10 miles from the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, with a painless commute (or Uber ride) from most of the city's central attractions. All in all, Edgewater Beach is the perfect spot to take a dip (or lounge on the sands), while still having all that Cleveland has to offer right at your fingertips.
Enjoy one of Lake Erie's best beaches right under the Cleveland skyline
Edgewater Beach features around 6,000 feet of Lake Erie shoreline just west of Downtown Cleveland. The shoreline is more than long enough to accommodate plenty of soothing waterside walks, while the water is abundantly welcoming for swimmers of all types. The park's beaches include on-duty lifeguards and safety flags to ensure that everyone's experience is as fun and worry-free as possible. Edgewater also features changing areas, modern restrooms, live-event venues, and outdoor fireplaces. There are even bars and concession stands. Overall, Edgewater Beach has virtually everything you could want from a charming coastal spot. And though Lake Erie is no Pacific Ocean, the waves here do occasionally get big enough to go surfing!
Edgewater Beach is part of the larger Edgewater Park, which in turn is part of Cleveland's Lakefront Reservation. The park's ample beauty in trees, sand, and water is not only great for sightseeing and recreation — it's also an impressive public park success story. In the mid-20th century, much of the beach's lakeshore was destroyed by nearby construction projects. It wasn't until the late '70s that the beach was reclaimed and rehabilitated as a public recreation preserve. Thanks to these dedicated efforts, Edgewater Beach today is arguably the premier spot to enjoy the warmest of the Great Lakes in a chill summer setting. If you don't want to just relax on the beach (though that's certainly an option), the Edgewater Beach Trail is perfect for a scenic walk along the beach, while the Cleveland Lakefront Bikeway Loop is one of the best routes for cycling along all of Lake Erie.
Experience Cleveland's underrated water recreation and public parks
Swimming, cycling, and hiking (and maybe surfing) are all prime activities to indulge in at Edgewater Beach. However, the beach and attached park offer so much more. The Edgewater Fishing Pier is the go-to spot for angling in the rich waters of Lake Erie (or perhaps getting some birdwatching in). Lake Erie is ideal for kayaking, and Edgewater Beach is the perfect embarking point for a memorable paddling adventure out on the water. The beach provides convenient access for kayaks, sailboats, and other types of boating. Even better, Edgewater Beach is also part of the much more expansive Lake Erie Water Trail. With several scenic miles of Cleveland's Lake Erie shores, plus ample access to the city's renewed Cuyahoga River, the Lake Erie Water Trail has some of the best urban paddling in the United States. Outfitters like Cleveland's Great Lakes Watersports offer kayak rentals, boat rentals, and even parasailing excursions.
With its blend of natural beauty and urban amenities, Edgewater Beach is an excellent gateway to many of the top outdoor attractions in the Cleveland region. If you want to experience Cleveland from the water without doing any work, you can hop on the eLCee2 Water Taxi for a convenient ferry across the Cuyahoga. Or, if you want to work on your rowing skills before testing yourself on Lake Erie, you can take helpful rowing or sailing classes at The Foundry watersports non-profit. Just a 30-minute drive south is the stunning Cuyahoga Valley National Park and its epic hikes, like the spectacular and scenic Ledge Trail past Ohio's best rock formations. Edgewater Beach is also just a few minutes from Downtown Cleveland's many choice hotels, like the chic and vintage Fidelity Hotel on one of the city's most legendary streets.