iPhone Users Don't Know This Basic App Has A Hidden Currency Converter That Works Offline

One of the tricky parts about international travel is undoubtedly currency conversion. But if you're an iPhone user who loves to travel internationally, you'll want to make note of this travel hack. Savvy travelers will tell you that newer iPhones have a slightly hidden, but easy, way to figure out the exchange rate between a wide range of currencies. So, the next time you're in a conversion crunch, just whip out your phone.

You may not have noticed, but the iPhone's calculator is also a currency converter. To access the features, open up the calculator app. To turn on the convert function while using the basic or scientific calculator, simply click on the calculator symbol on the bottom left of the keypad and tap the "convert" toggle button. This will bring up a menu of currencies to choose from, and once you set things up, you type the number into the calculator and let it work its magic. Whether you're going from U.S. dollars to euros or Indian rupees to South African rand, this tool will come in handy.

One of the best parts of iPhone's currency converter, which is built into iOS 18, is that it's available offline. So, if you are double-checking the bill after a meal and have spotty service, you can still verify your expenditures. This is especially helpful if you are looking to avoid the hefty roaming fees that can come with turning on data while out of the country.