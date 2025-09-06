The Subtle Handwriting Tip Rick Steves Says Americans Can Use To Fit In In Europe
If you're planning a European excursion, chances are you'll come across some cultural differences around everything from tipping to dining etiquette. Travelers often prepare for the obvious, but there may be things you weren't expecting or that you may have found out a little too late (like this American habit that screams tourist). Sometimes, these differences even include the way you write.
Rick Steves, who has spent decades guiding travelers through the quirks of European travel, points out that in much of this continent, people write their numbers differently than Americans do. Most notably, many cross their sevens with a short horizontal line. In everyday situations, whether you're jotting down a phone number or filling out a form, the crossed seven helps prevent the number from being mistaken for a one.
While you may think confused digits won't lead to anything more than small slip-ups, several minor mistakes can still turn an easy day of travel into a stressful one. To keep your vacation running smoothly, read up on Steves' advice for decoding European handwriting, and peruse his tips on how to get around Europe like a local.
Explore Rick Steves' top European handwriting tips
While the number seven is the biggest example to watch for, there are other numerical differences that could catch you out when visiting Europe. For example, consider the number four. While Americans usually write it with an open top, Europeans typically pen this number with a closed-off top and sharp angles. As Steves notes on his blog, the European technique results in a four that "often looks like a short lightning bolt." To an American eye, this may appear unusual, so keep Steves' pointers in mind when writing down any numbers.
Additionally, if you're an American user of the pound or hash sign (#), you likely know this symbol to mean number. In Europe, however, this isn't as common. Instead, you'll see "no." (a shortened version of the Latin word numero) used as shorthand. Opting for the hashtag immediately signals that you're American, while adopting the local format helps your notes look familiar to the people you're interacting with.
These might seem like tiny changes, but Steves' advice is helpful. The more you know, even with numbers, the smoother your trip will be. To further ease your travels, check out this Rick Steves-approved vacation checklist.