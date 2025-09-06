The Subtle Handwriting Tip Rick Steves Says Americans Can Use To Fit In In Europe

If you're planning a European excursion, chances are you'll come across some cultural differences around everything from tipping to dining etiquette. Travelers often prepare for the obvious, but there may be things you weren't expecting or that you may have found out a little too late (like this American habit that screams tourist). Sometimes, these differences even include the way you write.

Rick Steves, who has spent decades guiding travelers through the quirks of European travel, points out that in much of this continent, people write their numbers differently than Americans do. Most notably, many cross their sevens with a short horizontal line. In everyday situations, whether you're jotting down a phone number or filling out a form, the crossed seven helps prevent the number from being mistaken for a one.

While you may think confused digits won't lead to anything more than small slip-ups, several minor mistakes can still turn an easy day of travel into a stressful one. To keep your vacation running smoothly, read up on Steves' advice for decoding European handwriting, and peruse his tips on how to get around Europe like a local.