Emerging As 'America's Best Resort,' This Nantucket Getaway Fuses Upscale Chic And Classic Island Style
There's something about an island getaway that disconnects you from the hectic pace of a busy life and lets you truly relax. Add windswept dunes and beaches, historic shingled cottages and Greek Revival mansions, colorful hydrangeas and roses, lighthouses and marinas, and some of the most charming cobblestone streets in America, and it should come as no surprise that Nantucket is a popular summer vacation spot.
Off the coast of mainland Massachusetts, this small island was the whaling capital of the world in the 19th century, and many of its beautifully preserved buildings attest to the wealth whaling brought. A timeless New England escape, Nantucket celebrates its history and maritime heritage while also catering to wealthy vacationers with modern amenities like excellent hotels and restaurants. A hotel that embodies this aesthetic in a historic upscale chic property with every comfort is The Brant. On Travel + Leisure's 2025 It List of The Best New U.S. Resorts and earning a Michelin Key for a very special stay, The Brant is in the Brant Point neighborhood of Nantucket, close to beaches and to town. It's a boutique hotel with 26 rooms in four buildings that are away from the bustle of town but only a 10-minute walk from its heart.
Nantucket Island is about 100 miles from Boston, and accessible by ferry or small plane from a number of locations. The Brant is 12 minutes from the island's airport and five minutes by car, or a 12-minute walk from the Hy-Line ferry dock.
About The Brant
The variety of accommodations at The Brant range from a small studio to a multi-room apartment called The Brant Suite that has two bedrooms (one with bunk beds), a large deck, and an outdoor shower. There are robes and slippers in the rooms, spacious bathrooms that have rain showers, and suites come with kitchenettes and stocked minibars. The Bergmeyer-designed property is contemporary and uncluttered, using beach-themed art, woven rugs, and touches of navy and coral to evoke the island setting with understatement. Wi-Fi is complimentary, as is a daily continental breakfast featuring homemade granola. Doubles start at $400 and the rate for The Brant Suite begins at $3,250 per night.
The hotel's courtyard is where you'll find places for gatherings. The pool can be a nice change from the beach, and the breakfast area in The Barn serves cocktails in the evening. This is also where you check in, adding to the weekend guest vibe. Croquet anyone? Pick up a mallet and join a game on the large lawn, which offers other yard games and lounge chairs.
When it's time to set out for the beach, The Brant has you covered with chairs, towels, and umbrellas as well as boogie boards and coolers. The property's two Jeeps are another welcome amenity, and staff can pick you up at the ferry dock. The Brant has 4.9 stars on TripAdvisor, with one guest writing, "magnificent ... very clean and modern." It's operated by Salt Hotels, who are known for providing high levels of service.
What to do on Nantucket when staying at The Brant
Occupying a prime spot on an at-once classic and trendy island that's only 14 miles long and 3.5 miles at its widest point, The Brant is near two beaches: Steps Beach and Jetties Beach. Getting around Nantucket by bicycle is a great option, as it's not always easy to get your car on a ferry, and traffic and parking can be difficult. The Brant has a fleet of complimentary bicycles available for guests, whether to go to these close-by beaches or one farther away that was voted one of the best secret beaches in the country.
Even though the island is small, it is ringed with 82 miles of beaches, many open to the public. Town officials know that its wild places are important and have protected half of the island as conservation land. The Sconset Path is a flat, 6-mile bike route that crosses the island from Nantucket Town to the center of the eastern town of Siasconset. If you like biking, consider taking a scenic e-bike tour of Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard.
The Brant is also a 10-minute walk to the Brant Point Lighthouse, which is a relaxing spot to watch sunrises, sunsets, and ferries coming and going. Visitors will find Nantucket Town full of coffee shops, boutiques, restaurants, and art galleries as well as an aquarium and the wonderful Nantucket Whaling Museum, which provides insight into this dangerous profession that was so integral to the island's development.