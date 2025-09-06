Emerging As 'America's Best Resort,' This Nantucket Getaway Fuses Upscale Chic And Classic Island Style

There's something about an island getaway that disconnects you from the hectic pace of a busy life and lets you truly relax. Add windswept dunes and beaches, historic shingled cottages and Greek Revival mansions, colorful hydrangeas and roses, lighthouses and marinas, and some of the most charming cobblestone streets in America, and it should come as no surprise that Nantucket is a popular summer vacation spot.

Off the coast of mainland Massachusetts, this small island was the whaling capital of the world in the 19th century, and many of its beautifully preserved buildings attest to the wealth whaling brought. A timeless New England escape, Nantucket celebrates its history and maritime heritage while also catering to wealthy vacationers with modern amenities like excellent hotels and restaurants. A hotel that embodies this aesthetic in a historic upscale chic property with every comfort is The Brant. On Travel + Leisure's 2025 It List of The Best New U.S. Resorts and earning a Michelin Key for a very special stay, The Brant is in the Brant Point neighborhood of Nantucket, close to beaches and to town. It's a boutique hotel with 26 rooms in four buildings that are away from the bustle of town but only a 10-minute walk from its heart.

Nantucket Island is about 100 miles from Boston, and accessible by ferry or small plane from a number of locations. The Brant is 12 minutes from the island's airport and five minutes by car, or a 12-minute walk from the Hy-Line ferry dock.