Massachusetts' 'Town Of Homes' Is Full Of Stately Architecture, Boutiques, And Cultural Charm Near Boston
If you're looking for a wonderful suburban setting that offers a refreshing break from Boston's hustle — yet sits close enough to reach the city in minutes — don't sleep on beautiful Belmont. Nestled roughly 11 miles west of Boston, Belmont is nicknamed "the Town of Homes" due to its well-maintained houses and picturesque residential neighborhoods. Bordered by Waltham, Watertown, Arlington, and Lexington, Belmont boasts quiet tree-lined streets that create an enticing contrast to Boston's urban density. First settled in 1639, several of the town's residents participated in the American Revolutionary War, with the area serving as a critical transportation hub. Today, the town's architectural heritage makes it a rewarding destination in its own right.
Take a stroll along aptly named Pleasant Street, where you'll find the Pleasant Street Historic District. Here, 18th- and 19th-century homes ― in Georgian, Federal, Greek Revival, and other styles ― dot generous lots and brim with character, reflecting Belmont's evolution from farmland to a welcoming enclave. Examples of the Georgian style — the first architectural style to appear in the American colonies — include the Josiah Shattuck House and Colonel Grant House, each showcasing a large center chimney and classically inspired entablatures. The Jonathan Stone Mansion was started in 1775 by Jonathan Stone, a minuteman in the Revolutionary War. Much like the Thaddeus Frost House, another Federal-style gem, the property reflects Belmont's deep ties to farming. In addition, the Samuel O. Mead House and Samuel Bernard, Jr. House have temple-like façades that pay homage to ancient Greece.
The nearest major airport is Boston Logan International, located about 13 miles away. Once your flight lands, you'll be 10 minutes by car from Boston's celebrated Freedom Trail. An added plus: You'll only be an hour's drive from Middleborough, Massachusetts' forested town with biking paths and a historic downtown.
Belmont: From boutique shops to boutique hotels
Who says you have to trek to Boston's Newbury Street to get your shop on? Belmont's historic center is chock full of boutiques catering to a range of tastes and fosters a sense of community that's hard to come by in bigger cities. From clothing to toys, virtually all of your shopping needs can be met here. Among the standout boutiques is Bessie Blue, which offers trend-setting women's fashion in an inviting, carefully curated setting. Bibliophiles are sure to make great finds at Belmont Books, which includes a book club that meets once a month. If sports are more your thing, you'll find all manner of equipment — from bats to tennis racquets — at Champions Sporting Goods, in business since 1988.
Once your taste buds begin gnawing at you, pop in to il Casale — which made Esquire's list of "15 Places Not to Miss" — for a rustic Italian experience. Alternatively, head to Nick's Place 2 for mouth-watering subs and salads at great discounts. If you want to top it all off with a sweet treat, stop by A Chocolate Dream, offering everything from fudge to gluten-free options. Interested in hitting up another suburban shopping hotspot? Check out wealthy Wellesley, a charming college town with curated galleries and upscale shops.
After hours spent browsing, you'll have a choice of intimate properties in which to recharge. Less than 5 miles from Belmont is the Cambria Hotel Boston Somerville, which features comfortable accommodations with free WiFi, a fitness center, and an on-site bar and restaurant. Built in 1867, Ginkgo House on Harvard Street — most recently converted into a bed and breakfast — offers a cozy, boutique feel with original architectural details like crown moldings and pinewood stairways echoing the past.
Be captivated by Belmont's cultural charm
You might be surprised to learn that Belmont's notable residents included painter Winslow Homer, composer Walter Piston, and landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted. While not the cultural powerhouse that neighboring Boston is, Belmont delivers enrichment for all ages through local sites and institutions. The Belmont Gallery of Art, situated in Belmont Center, displays rotating 2D and 3D artwork by local and regional artists. Moreover, the Belmont Public Library supports access through a museum pass program, allowing residents and visitors alike to enjoy discounted entry to various regional museums thanks to the library's partnership with local groups.
The town's proximity to Boston and Cambridge places you minutes from major cultural venues like the Museum of Fine Arts, which boasts over 100 art galleries and nearly 500,000 works, including everything from French Impressionists to ancient Egyptian artifacts. Over on the waterfront, the Institute of Contemporary Art showcases bold, modern exhibitions in a stunning setting overlooking Boston Harbor. The Harvard Art Museums in Cambridge, open Tuesday through Sunday, invite close-up encounters with works by Picasso, Matisse, and others in 50 galleries across three floors. Grab a gift in the museum shop and help yourself to coffee in Jenny's Cafe before heading out.
Want to spend quality time in the outdoors? Connecting local history, natural beauty, and recreation is the Beaver Brook Reservation, which spans nearly 60 acres along the Belmont-Waltham border. From walking trails and fishing to playgrounds, you couldn't ask for a better place to take a leisurely walk or enjoy a picnic in the shade. If you've got some time to spare, a 45-minute drive gets you to Andover, a Massachusetts town with art galleries, museums, cafes, and scenic trails. Its rich history has earned it the moniker "Home of America."