Massachusetts' 'Town Of Homes' Is Full Of Stately Architecture, Boutiques, And Cultural Charm Near Boston

If you're looking for a wonderful suburban setting that offers a refreshing break from Boston's hustle — yet sits close enough to reach the city in minutes — don't sleep on beautiful Belmont. Nestled roughly 11 miles west of Boston, Belmont is nicknamed "the Town of Homes" due to its well-maintained houses and picturesque residential neighborhoods. Bordered by Waltham, Watertown, Arlington, and Lexington, Belmont boasts quiet tree-lined streets that create an enticing contrast to Boston's urban density. First settled in 1639, several of the town's residents participated in the American Revolutionary War, with the area serving as a critical transportation hub. Today, the town's architectural heritage makes it a rewarding destination in its own right.

Take a stroll along aptly named Pleasant Street, where you'll find the Pleasant Street Historic District. Here, 18th- and 19th-century homes ― in Georgian, Federal, Greek Revival, and other styles ― dot generous lots and brim with character, reflecting Belmont's evolution from farmland to a welcoming enclave. Examples of the Georgian style — the first architectural style to appear in the American colonies — include the Josiah Shattuck House and Colonel Grant House, each showcasing a large center chimney and classically inspired entablatures. The Jonathan Stone Mansion was started in 1775 by Jonathan Stone, a minuteman in the Revolutionary War. Much like the Thaddeus Frost House, another Federal-style gem, the property reflects Belmont's deep ties to farming. In addition, the Samuel O. Mead House and Samuel Bernard, Jr. House have temple-like façades that pay homage to ancient Greece.

The nearest major airport is Boston Logan International, located about 13 miles away. Once your flight lands, you'll be 10 minutes by car from Boston's celebrated Freedom Trail. An added plus: You'll only be an hour's drive from Middleborough, Massachusetts' forested town with biking paths and a historic downtown.