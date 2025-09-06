Capped By New York's Tallest Peak, This Top Adirondack Hike Is One Of The Most Difficult In The U.S.
New York State is often defined by the mighty skyscrapers and crowded streets of New York City. However, if you're looking for more natural skyscrapers, New York's epic Adirondacks feature some of the highest and most dramatic mountains on the East Coast. Remarkably, the monumental Adirondack region of Appalachia is the largest American state park outside of Alaska! And thanks to the Adirondacks, the same New York State that boasts modern wonders like the Empire State Building and Times Square also features one of the most rugged and challenging mountain hikes in the United States. Adirondack Park's formidable Great Range Traverse trail is a one-of-a-kind mountaineering adventure that rivals the most feared trails of the American West.
Adirondack Park protects around one-third of New York's total landmass, much of it topped by many of the highest peaks in the Appalachian Mountains. The reason why the Great Range Traverse trail is so challenging is that the full route specifically ascends many of the Adirondack High Peaks, with terrain and elevation challenges to match. The trail's high point happens to also be the high point of New York State as a whole — the 5,344-foot Mount Marcy. Yet, somehow, that's not even the most difficult part of the trail. The Great Range Traverse summits nine other Adirondack High Peaks, six of which exceed 4,000 feet in elevation. Before you get to Mount Marcy, you'll have to contend with the 2,762-foot Rooster Comb, the 3,376-foot Hedgehog Mountain, the 4,192-foot Lower Wolfjaw Mountain, the 4,185-foot Upper Wolfjaw Mountain, the 4,440-foot Armstrong Mountain, the 4,736-foot Gothics, the 4,515-foot Saddleback Mountain, and the 4,960-foot Mount Haystack. In essence, the Great Range Traverse is a "who's who" of the Adirondacks' most daunting peaks, with the New York State high point waiting at the end!
Challenge yourself on the rooftop of New York State
With so many 4,000-foot+ peaks and dramatic elevation changes, the Great Range Traverse is not exactly a beginner-friendly route. Depending on which variation of the route you choose, you may be looking at anywhere from 24 to 26 miles of hiking. With the Traverse's arduous mountain climbs, you get about two to three days of strenuous hiking. The trail's cumulative elevation gain is just as stark as its length, with hikers looking to gain more than 8,000 feet during their hike. Needless to say, hikers should be confident in their skills, experience, and physical fitness before attempting the Great Range Traverse, and ensure they come prepared with all backcountry hiking essentials.
Still, the Great Range Traverse more than rewards your efforts with some of the most spectacular scenery in the country. Each of the trail's nine summits provides magnificent views of the others, plus several surrounding Adirondack Peaks. The trail also has the advantage of running through the Lake Placid region, so you'll have no shortage of incredible views of one of the most acclaimed spots in the country. The Great Range Traverse begins from the Rooster Comb trailhead, which also provides convenient access to camping areas like the Sno-Bird Campsite, as well as charming, rustic accommodations like the Johns Brook Lodge. If you manage to complete the trail, you can celebrate with a trip to the lovely mountain town of Keene. Here, you can explore additional Adirondack wonders, like the serene, tucked-away swimming hole at Shoebox Falls, or one of New York's tallest cascades at Roaring Brook Falls. Otherwise, getting to the Great Range Traverse only requires a roughly hour-long drive from Plattsburgh International Airport, and an hour and a half drive from Burlington.