Capped By New York's Tallest Peak, This Top Adirondack Hike Is One Of The Most Difficult In The U.S.

New York State is often defined by the mighty skyscrapers and crowded streets of New York City. However, if you're looking for more natural skyscrapers, New York's epic Adirondacks feature some of the highest and most dramatic mountains on the East Coast. Remarkably, the monumental Adirondack region of Appalachia is the largest American state park outside of Alaska! And thanks to the Adirondacks, the same New York State that boasts modern wonders like the Empire State Building and Times Square also features one of the most rugged and challenging mountain hikes in the United States. Adirondack Park's formidable Great Range Traverse trail is a one-of-a-kind mountaineering adventure that rivals the most feared trails of the American West.

Adirondack Park protects around one-third of New York's total landmass, much of it topped by many of the highest peaks in the Appalachian Mountains. The reason why the Great Range Traverse trail is so challenging is that the full route specifically ascends many of the Adirondack High Peaks, with terrain and elevation challenges to match. The trail's high point happens to also be the high point of New York State as a whole — the 5,344-foot Mount Marcy. Yet, somehow, that's not even the most difficult part of the trail. The Great Range Traverse summits nine other Adirondack High Peaks, six of which exceed 4,000 feet in elevation. Before you get to Mount Marcy, you'll have to contend with the 2,762-foot Rooster Comb, the 3,376-foot Hedgehog Mountain, the 4,192-foot Lower Wolfjaw Mountain, the 4,185-foot Upper Wolfjaw Mountain, the 4,440-foot Armstrong Mountain, the 4,736-foot Gothics, the 4,515-foot Saddleback Mountain, and the 4,960-foot Mount Haystack. In essence, the Great Range Traverse is a "who's who" of the Adirondacks' most daunting peaks, with the New York State high point waiting at the end!