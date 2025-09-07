Utah's Underrated Zion National Park Gateway Is A City Near Swimming Holes, Secret Waterfalls, And Adventure

Located 30 minutes from the Zion Canyon Visitor Center, Toquerville is so close to Zion that it often gets passed up in favor of sites inside the park, like Angel's Landing, an incredibly beautiful spot with a disturbing, deadly reputation. However, if you have time for a multi-day trip, Toquerville is a welcome addition to any itinerary.

Home to around 2,000 residents, Toquerville is a gateway town in the sense that it's really close to Zion. However, it doesn't have a grocery store, gas station, or other amenities usually associated with a true national park base camp. Instead, you'll have to drive 5 minutes to the nearby town of La Verkin for supermarket essentials and a fill-up. However, the historic downtown gives a little peek of what Toquerville was like when it was known as an oasis of sweet figs in the desert. Visit the historic Naegle Winery, where followers of Mormon leader Brigham Young produced thousands of gallons of Utah's most premium wine. For a taste of the area's outdoor adventures, you'll have to drive a bit out of town.

At the time of writing, Toquerville announced the construction of a new road that will go around the historic downtown. It will not only keep sites like the Neagle Winery traffic-free but also allow visitors to get to Zion more quickly. Situated just off Highway 17, Toquerville is near the tri-state border between Utah, Nevada, and Arizona, making it a 2-hour drive from Las Vegas.