Utah's Underrated Zion National Park Gateway Is A City Near Swimming Holes, Secret Waterfalls, And Adventure
Located 30 minutes from the Zion Canyon Visitor Center, Toquerville is so close to Zion that it often gets passed up in favor of sites inside the park, like Angel's Landing, an incredibly beautiful spot with a disturbing, deadly reputation. However, if you have time for a multi-day trip, Toquerville is a welcome addition to any itinerary.
Home to around 2,000 residents, Toquerville is a gateway town in the sense that it's really close to Zion. However, it doesn't have a grocery store, gas station, or other amenities usually associated with a true national park base camp. Instead, you'll have to drive 5 minutes to the nearby town of La Verkin for supermarket essentials and a fill-up. However, the historic downtown gives a little peek of what Toquerville was like when it was known as an oasis of sweet figs in the desert. Visit the historic Naegle Winery, where followers of Mormon leader Brigham Young produced thousands of gallons of Utah's most premium wine. For a taste of the area's outdoor adventures, you'll have to drive a bit out of town.
At the time of writing, Toquerville announced the construction of a new road that will go around the historic downtown. It will not only keep sites like the Neagle Winery traffic-free but also allow visitors to get to Zion more quickly. Situated just off Highway 17, Toquerville is near the tri-state border between Utah, Nevada, and Arizona, making it a 2-hour drive from Las Vegas.
Outdoor adventures in Toquerville
Visitors who take the time to see Toquerville rave about Toquerville Falls. Cascading over rust-colored cliffs about 30 minutes outside town, the whitewater falls and surrounding green shrubs seem out of place in such dry terrain. Located on the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) property, the falls flow into a swimming hole, which daredevils can leap into from the rocks above to bathe beneath the cascade.
To reach Toquerville Falls, you need a four-wheel drive with high clearance.Jeeps and ATVs will also do the trick, but you may bottom out in a Subaru. However, the 5-mile rough ride down the rocky dirt road is exhilarating for experienced off-roaders. It will drop you directly at the falls, so there's no lengthy hike in.
If you're looking for a long hike, head to the Babylon Arch Trailhead. Like Toquerville Falls, it's only accessible with a four-wheel drive, but the journey feels like something out of a Martian sci-fi novel. In the late afternoons, the sun carves deep shadows in the red rock landscape, and the striations of orange and pink seem somehow richer. The trail measures 1.5 miles (roundtrip) and crosses several creek beds that may or may not contain water, depending on the season. Before starting out, make sure you've packed enough drinking water and are prepared for a path with a bit of bouldering and extremely sandy slopes. Toquerville is also only 20 minutes from the lakefront campsites and public boat ramps at Quail Creek State Park.
Where to stay and other tips for visiting Toquerville
Although December, January, and February are the best times to visit Zion National Park for the iconic hikes with fewer crowds, Toquerville has a longer visiting window. With the exception of traffic on the way to the park entrance, you won't encounter massive crowds here. However, for the sake of avoiding heat stroke, try to avoid the peak summer months, especially if you plan on hiking.
Toquerville isn't overflowing with hotel options, but Zion's Nest is a hidden gem. This one-bedroom vacation rental comes with a clawfoot bathtub for relaxing after a day of adventuring and a robin's egg blue facade you can't miss. In one word, it's darling. However, if you're traveling in an RV with family or friends, head to Settler's Junction RV Park. Situated right at Toquerville's I-15 junction, this well-kept campground has everything for a comfortable stay. Cool off in the pool or watch the sunset over the desert from the comfort of your picnic table. The park also offers laundry machines, a small gym, four pickleball courts, and sparkling showers that aren't even a little grimy. The entire atmosphere feels safe, so you don't have to theft-proof your RV for extra peace of mind while camping.
One small drawback of staying in Toquerville is the lack of restaurants or cafes. You'll have to drive to La Verkin for a meal, but it's not that much of a hassle. Don't miss the River Rock Roasting Company, where you can sip on artisanal roasts with 180-degree views of the Virgin River.