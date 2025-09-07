Escape City Crowds With Spain's Secret And Surprisingly Affordable Airbnb Alternative

In recent years, media headlines have been dominated by news of protests across major European destinations against overtourism. Protestors in Spain have been particularly vocal, even spraying tourists with water pistols as they decry the extreme increase in the cost of living. In Barcelona, for example, the price of rental units doubled in the last decade and is now the same as the average monthly salary. Tourism hotspots in the country are facing pressure on their power and water supplies, an increase in pollution, noise, and traffic, as well as a loss of community, because locals can no longer afford to live in their own neighborhoods. What's worse, 31% of locals now view tourism as more harmful than beneficial. This has led the Spanish government to make efforts to combat rampant overtourism, including taking aim at unlicensed Airbnb rentals in tourist-flooded cities. So, if you were planning your next vacation to Spain, you may be wondering whether you should even go. Well, there are ways to be a responsible traveler — you can avoid the places that have been hardest hit by overtourism (Seville, Madrid, Barcelona, Mallorca, and Ibiza). Instead, opt for a "casa rural," escaping city crowds and enjoying a more pleasant stay.

Casas rurales, which translates literally to rural or country houses, can be anything from old farmhouses to cave dwellings, and they're typically found in rural areas. These structures have been converted into guesthouses, providing visitors with a more authentic experience. They can also be a surprisingly affordable alternative to city-based hotels and Airbnbs — for instance, in Madrid, a standard three- or four-star hotel room can cost well over $400, while an Airbnb rental home is at least $100. Meanwhile, depending on the region, the nightly rate per person at a casa rural could be less than $20.