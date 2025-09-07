Maryland's Glorious Mountain Destination Is One Of The Best Places For Peaceful Fall Foliage Views

Maryland is a hiker's paradise with several mountainous state parks with trails, fishing, and family campgrounds. With over 25 miles' worth of hiking trails to explore at Catoctin Mountain Park, deciding where to go and what to see can be quite the decision. According to AllTrails, the most popular trail at the park is the Wolf Rock and Chimney Rock Trail. This one is fairly rugged, and the loop is about four miles long, but the views are considered some of the best in the park. Chimney Rock is a stunning rock formation that reaches toward the sky and offers a gorgeous view of the Piedmont region and colorful trees below. Wolf Rock is a smaller rock formation, but it also has lovely views. Should you attempt to tackle this trail, pack your hiking boots and follow the orange trail blazes.

Other popular stops along the scenic trails include Hog Rock, the Thurmont Vista, and the Blue Ridge Summit Overlook. All of these locations make for a perfect fall photo shoot. Hikers can also make their way to the 78-foot-tall Cunningham Falls along the Hog Rock nature trail.

Anglers who enjoy fly-fishing should check out Big Hunter Creek. Interestingly, this creek was the first to be designated as a fly-fishing stream in Maryland and is known for being a hot spot for trout fishing, although all trout catches have to be released according to the park's fishing policy. While Big Hunter Creek is for fly-fishing only, stream fishing is allowed at Owen Creek and Little Hunter Creek in the park. Remember to have a valid fishing license and a trout stamp, and be sure to check out and follow Maryland's fishing laws while in the park.