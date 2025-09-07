Maryland's Glorious Mountain Destination Is One Of The Best Places For Peaceful Fall Foliage Views
When autumn rolls around, the cozy sweaters come out and the cocoa's piping hot to fend off the chill. The leaves shift from summer green to autumn oranges, reds, and yellows. For fall enthusiasts, getting outside to witness the landscape's new wardrobe of colors is more than enough reason to plan an outdoor adventure. Hidden away in Maryland's Blue Ridge Mountains is a nature getaway that is especially beautiful in the fall. Catoctin Mountain Park is situated an hour and a half west of Baltimore — 'one of the best places in the country to explore urban culture.' At this mountain park, guests can immerse themselves in the autumn atmosphere from the scenic hiking trails, the fishing streams, and the outdoor campsites.
Catoctin Mountain Park was established in the 1930s during the Great Depression under President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Its purpose is to help people reconnect with nature and was even used to function as a rehabilitation center for World War II soldiers. The park is home to President Roosevelt's mountain retreat: Camp Hi-Catoctin. (The camp was later renamed to Camp David by President Eisenhower.) While the home is not accessible to the public, visitors to the 5,800-acre park can check out the 25 miles of hiking trails, the Visitor Center, and the fishing creeks. The Cunningham Falls State Park and a private zoo at Catoctin Wildlife Preserve are only a short drive from the park for visitors looking for more outdoor adventure.
Hike some of Catoctin Mountain Park's trails for some memorable fall vistas
Maryland is a hiker's paradise with several mountainous state parks with trails, fishing, and family campgrounds. With over 25 miles' worth of hiking trails to explore at Catoctin Mountain Park, deciding where to go and what to see can be quite the decision. According to AllTrails, the most popular trail at the park is the Wolf Rock and Chimney Rock Trail. This one is fairly rugged, and the loop is about four miles long, but the views are considered some of the best in the park. Chimney Rock is a stunning rock formation that reaches toward the sky and offers a gorgeous view of the Piedmont region and colorful trees below. Wolf Rock is a smaller rock formation, but it also has lovely views. Should you attempt to tackle this trail, pack your hiking boots and follow the orange trail blazes.
Other popular stops along the scenic trails include Hog Rock, the Thurmont Vista, and the Blue Ridge Summit Overlook. All of these locations make for a perfect fall photo shoot. Hikers can also make their way to the 78-foot-tall Cunningham Falls along the Hog Rock nature trail.
Anglers who enjoy fly-fishing should check out Big Hunter Creek. Interestingly, this creek was the first to be designated as a fly-fishing stream in Maryland and is known for being a hot spot for trout fishing, although all trout catches have to be released according to the park's fishing policy. While Big Hunter Creek is for fly-fishing only, stream fishing is allowed at Owen Creek and Little Hunter Creek in the park. Remember to have a valid fishing license and a trout stamp, and be sure to check out and follow Maryland's fishing laws while in the park.
Reserve one of Catoctin Mountain Park's cabins or stay at the nearby campground
If one day is not enough to fully appreciate the fall leaves and the expansive hiking trails, consider staying at one of the park's three cabins: Camp Misty Top, Camp Round Meadow, or Camp Greentop. Round Meadow and Greentop are great for large groups because they have multiple cabin areas that can hold up to 150 people. The Camp Misty Top cabin was built in 1937 and goes for $140 a night with electricity included. (The rate is less should you decide you do not want electricity during your stay.) The cabins are all surrounded by beautiful hardwood trees that change colors with the seasons, so they make for a delightful fall getaway.
A cheaper overnight option is the Owen Campground, which is located on the western side of the park and can accommodate tent and trailer camping. Please note, however, that trailers cannot exceed a length of 22 feet and that there are no electric hookups. The nightly rate is $30, so it's a manageable price and allows campers to easily enjoy the wooded setting around a fire ring. For more of Maryland's best-kept camping secrets, head over to Green Ridge State Forest to explore the second-largest state forest in Maryland.