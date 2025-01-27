'One Of The Best Places In The Country To Explore Urban Culture' Is A Historic Road In Maryland

From culturally significant landmarks to the Chesapeake Bay coastline and stunning scenery, Maryland packs a big punch for visitors to the nation's eighth state. On its west end, you'll find Frederick, a "hip and historic" city with award-winning food, art, and fun. Maryland's eastern shores are home to The Chesapeake Bay Country Scenic Byway, an "All-American" scenic byway that goes through cute towns and historic sites and is one of six national scenic byways in the state.

The city of Baltimore is home to another, one of the best places in the country to explore urban culture, historic Charles Street. Earning its designation as a national scenic byway in 2009, Historic Charles Street offers visitors 12 miles of cultural and historical landmarks intermingled with a variety of food and entertainment choices. You can choose to traverse the route from either north to south or south to north, depending on the points of interest you want to view, and the time available to do it. Many choose to start at the Charles Street-Beltway in the suburb of Lutherville and culminate in the heart of Baltimore's Inner Harbor, home to famed attractions such as the National Aquarium and the Maryland Science Center. Visitors already staying in the city will head north and choose to end at the Hampton National Historic Site, a 1790s mansion, gardens, and farm. With such diversity along the route, there is an attraction for any type of visitor to enjoy, regardless of their age.