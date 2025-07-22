Maryland's Mountainous State Park Offers Exciting Trails, Fishing, A Family Campground, And Historic Sites

Maryland's Susquehanna State Park is not exactly what one first thinks of when hearing the name "Maryland." Not to say that the Old Line State has no remarkable or beautiful destinations; on the contrary, Maryland's lovely Chesapeake Bay hosts sanctuaries that are among the best on the East Coast — like scenic Elk Neck State Park, which has bay views, comfy camping, and scenic trails. However, Maryland's entire reputation as an outdoor destination tends to revolve around the state's Chesapeake coastline, and more mountainous state parks further inland, like Susquehanna, may get passed over.

Overlooking Maryland's mountainous features would be a mistake. Far from the waters of the Chesapeake, Maryland's slice of the Appalachian Mountains contains treasures like Greenbrier State Park and its surprising white sand beaches. Susquehanna State Park is actually within an hour's drive of both Baltimore International Airport and the Chesapeake. Sitting on the banks of one of the East Coast's most enchanting rivers, Susquehanna State Park brings the majestic mountainous vibes of Western Maryland's Appalachia to the much more heavily populated areas around Maryland's Chesapeake coastline.

With superb hiking trails, engaging historical sites, and plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation, Susquehanna State Park is an ideal spot for memorable day trips from Baltimore and amazing overnight camping outings right in one of the state's best under-the-radar natural sites!