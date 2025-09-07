South Carolina's Blue Ridge Foothills Boast A Crystal Lake Escape With Stunning Mountain Views
Unzip your tent to see the early morning sun glimmering on the surface of Lake Keowee. Hike rocky trails to breathtaking views in the footsteps of people who lived on this land long ago. Paddle your boat on the water in the shadow of the awe inspiring Blue Ridge Mountains. This is South Carolina's serene Keowee-Toxaway State Park. Less than two hours from Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the most visited in the entire national park system, this quiet state park is the perfect escape for everyone from families looking for an adventure in the great outdoors without having to fight crowds to individuals looking to immerse themselves in nature and find an antidote to loneliness by solo camping.
Keowee-Toxaway State Park, which takes its name from two Cherokee communities that were in this region from the mid-1500s to the late 1700s when colonial settlements moved into the region, is close to the border of North and South Carolina. It makes a good road trip for those who have already exhausted the historic homes, parks, and boutiques of Charlotte, North Carolina, or for students from the artsy college town of Athens, Georgia, requiring less than two hours on the road to visit.
For those hoping to visit from farther away, however, the closest major airport is Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, which is only about an hour away by car. While the park itself is only about 1000 acres, it is more than large enough to spend a long time exploring, especially considering that it is about six times the size of Disneyland. However, this state park is still tiny compared to the hundreds of thousands of miles of national parks that travelers may be used to. Don't let its limited size keep you away. This is a fantastic spot to enjoy the natural beauty of the Blue Ridge foothills while relaxing on the lakeshore.
What to do at Keowee-Toxaway State Park
The best thing to do at Keowee-Toxaway State Park might just be relaxing lakeside and taking in the gorgeous mountain views, especially if you spend the night at one of the campsites that has a view of Lake Keowee. Watching the lake blush pink in the light of the setting sun is worth the trip. Consider trying to reserve one of the trailside campsites. TS-3 is a particularly striking spot in a tiny stand of trees with views of the lake on three sides. If you're planning a paddling trip, you can canoe right up to this spot, but if you would rather admire the lake from dry land, you can also reach it by hiking Raven Rock Trail.
Even if you don't manage to snag one of the trailside campsites, the Raven Rock Loop Trail is worth hiking. This two-hour loop takes you over creeks and through the valley to reach an impressive ridge with gorgeous views of the landscape all around you before taking you right to the lake. Keep your eyes open for little waterfalls along the trail and incredible lake views through breaks in the trees. The park's other route leaves from the same trailhead, so if you have more time after the loop consider heading back out onto Natural Bridge Nature Trail, too. It's a little easier than Raven Rock and takes you on a relaxing hike through the woods to see little woodland pools, a flowing river, and a pretty trio of waterfalls in just 40 minutes or so. In the springtime, both trails can be mesmerizing places to see wildflowers in bloom.