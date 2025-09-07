South Carolina's Blue Ridge Foothills Boast A Crystal Lake Escape With Stunning Mountain Views

Unzip your tent to see the early morning sun glimmering on the surface of Lake Keowee. Hike rocky trails to breathtaking views in the footsteps of people who lived on this land long ago. Paddle your boat on the water in the shadow of the awe inspiring Blue Ridge Mountains. This is South Carolina's serene Keowee-Toxaway State Park. Less than two hours from Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the most visited in the entire national park system, this quiet state park is the perfect escape for everyone from families looking for an adventure in the great outdoors without having to fight crowds to individuals looking to immerse themselves in nature and find an antidote to loneliness by solo camping.

Keowee-Toxaway State Park, which takes its name from two Cherokee communities that were in this region from the mid-1500s to the late 1700s when colonial settlements moved into the region, is close to the border of North and South Carolina. It makes a good road trip for those who have already exhausted the historic homes, parks, and boutiques of Charlotte, North Carolina, or for students from the artsy college town of Athens, Georgia, requiring less than two hours on the road to visit.

For those hoping to visit from farther away, however, the closest major airport is Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, which is only about an hour away by car. While the park itself is only about 1000 acres, it is more than large enough to spend a long time exploring, especially considering that it is about six times the size of Disneyland. However, this state park is still tiny compared to the hundreds of thousands of miles of national parks that travelers may be used to. Don't let its limited size keep you away. This is a fantastic spot to enjoy the natural beauty of the Blue Ridge foothills while relaxing on the lakeshore.