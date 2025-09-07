America's Most Popular Destination To Move To Is A Scenic City In The Appalachian Foothills With Outdoor Charm

Every year, millions of people relocate, shifting homes and setting up a new life. While migration has always shaped the United States, the reasons for people to move within the country keep changing. In the past, it was driven by a search for opportunity. Now, remote work and the need for affordable housing and healthier lifestyles have people migrating to destinations that would have otherwise been considered getaways or off-the-beaten-track vacation spots. Multiple studies of moving trends in 2025 have noticed that states in the country's Sun Belt, especially Southeastern states, are getting increasingly popular. Tennessee is known for its iconic music scene and natural beauty. Now, it also seems to be one of the most popular states amongst those wishing to move from other parts of the country. A report by moveBuddha that analyzed data from its Moving Cost Calculator found that Johnson City, Tennessee, was at the top of the list of most desired cities.

The mountainous Tennessee city with artsy charm and a vibrant downtown area checks a lot of boxes for what people seem to be relocating for. The mild climate and affordable cost of living compared to megacities, which people are slowly beginning to move out of, make it a more comfortable option to call home. Dotted with parks, restaurants, event spaces, and a few breweries thrown in for good measure, Johnson City has a good mix of indoor and outdoor activities. The latter seems to be a particularly important factor amongst potential movers as well, with many popular migration cities boasting a host of outdoor activities. Located in a valley in the Appalachian Mountains, Johnson City's scenic setting and proximity to the mountains add to its allure.