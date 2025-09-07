America's Most Popular Destination To Move To Is A Scenic City In The Appalachian Foothills With Outdoor Charm
Every year, millions of people relocate, shifting homes and setting up a new life. While migration has always shaped the United States, the reasons for people to move within the country keep changing. In the past, it was driven by a search for opportunity. Now, remote work and the need for affordable housing and healthier lifestyles have people migrating to destinations that would have otherwise been considered getaways or off-the-beaten-track vacation spots. Multiple studies of moving trends in 2025 have noticed that states in the country's Sun Belt, especially Southeastern states, are getting increasingly popular. Tennessee is known for its iconic music scene and natural beauty. Now, it also seems to be one of the most popular states amongst those wishing to move from other parts of the country. A report by moveBuddha that analyzed data from its Moving Cost Calculator found that Johnson City, Tennessee, was at the top of the list of most desired cities.
The mountainous Tennessee city with artsy charm and a vibrant downtown area checks a lot of boxes for what people seem to be relocating for. The mild climate and affordable cost of living compared to megacities, which people are slowly beginning to move out of, make it a more comfortable option to call home. Dotted with parks, restaurants, event spaces, and a few breweries thrown in for good measure, Johnson City has a good mix of indoor and outdoor activities. The latter seems to be a particularly important factor amongst potential movers as well, with many popular migration cities boasting a host of outdoor activities. Located in a valley in the Appalachian Mountains, Johnson City's scenic setting and proximity to the mountains add to its allure.
What makes Johnson City a popular destination to move to?
Johnson City's growing popularity amongst those relocating is part of the broader move towards Sun Belt states, amongst which Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina are particularly popular. The findings by moveBuddha show a preference towards cities that have a large but not crushing population, with most top destinations clocking in at under 100,000 residents. Johnson City, home to about 70,000 people according to the 2024 census, falls in the sweet spot. In addition to translating to more affordable housing and a lower cost of living, a smaller population also solves issues like traffic congestion. The mean travel time in Johnson City is about 18 minutes, lower than the national average of 26 minutes.
A particularly alluring aspect also seems to be the city's mountainous surroundings. With people paying attention to living healthier and improving their quality of life, the close proximity to hiking and biking trails, forested areas, and water bodies is a significant plus. Events like Meet the Mountains Festival, set at a picturesque lakefront, seem perfect for introducing new residents to the local outdoor scene. The event features everything from paddling and mountain biking to educational sessions to get people up to speed and equipped for outdoor activities.
The balance of economic opportunity, pleasant climate, plenty of outdoor spaces, and a buzzing local cultural scene has made Johnson City one of America's most popular destinations to move to. Seeing the trend though, it appears that the limelight may soon fall on other smaller cities like Savannah, a laid-back Tennessee city with stylish boutiques and historic charm that also happens to be the world's catfish capital.
Johnson City is the perfect example of the kind of cities people want
Johnson City isn't a one-off that just happens to check all the right boxes; Coeur d'Alene in Idaho, Summerville in South Carolina, St. George in Utah, and Fairbanks in Arkansas all fall in the Goldilocks zone for movers. Of the 10 top cities cited by moveBuddha as popular destinations to move to, only Huntsville, Alabama, and St. George, Utah, have populations over 100,000. Furthermore, none of the cities has fewer than 30,000 people. A separate report by PODS, which looks at net long-distance moving numbers, offers slightly different results, with the top spot tied between Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Wilmington, North Carolina. However, Johnson City also appears in this ranking. Despite using different measures, both reports show that qualities like medium-sized populations and lower-than-average commute times offer the best value for movers.
Speaking of value, home value is also key. The relatively lower population compared to megacities means places like Johnson City can offer the dual benefit of urban conveniences and open spaces while keeping property prices manageable. Johnson City home prices average close to $300,000, significantly lower than the $450,000 average of Nashville homes. In addition to outdoor spaces like King Commons and Founders Park that have a variety of recreational areas and host events and outdoor concerts through the summer, a short walk from the Johnson City center is the 40-acre Tannery Knobs Mountain Bike Park. Plus, the panoramic views of the Unaka Mountain Range are only 30 minutes away.